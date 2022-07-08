Trending:
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 10:57 pm
Los Angeles

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
4
12
4

Totals
36
5
10
5

Villar 3b
5
1
1
0

Mullins cf
5
2
2
1

Trout cf
5
1
3
3

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), Ohtani (19). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers 6 2 0 0 1 7
Quijada H,2 1 2 1 1 1 3
Tepera H,15 1 2 1 1 0 2
Iglesias L,2-5 BS,15-18 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Baltimore
Wells 4 6 3 3 2 3
Baker 1 2 0 0 0 1
Akin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Sulser 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Tate W,1-3 1 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).

