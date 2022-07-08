Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles Baltimore ab

Los Angeles Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 4 12 4 Totals 36 5 10 5 Villar 3b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 5 2 2 1 Trout cf 5 1 3 3 Mancini dh 5 0 2 1 Ohtani dh 5 1 3 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 Ward rf 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 2 0 0 0 Stefanic 2b 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b-ss 4 0 1 1 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 3 0 0 0 Rengifo ss-2b 4 0 1 0 Araúz ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 0 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 1 1 1 0 Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 Rutschman ph-c 2 1 1 1

Los Angeles 003 000 001 — 4 Baltimore 000 000 113 — 5

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), Ohtani (19). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Detmers 6 2 0 0 1 7 Quijada H,2 1 2 1 1 1 3 Tepera H,15 1 2 1 1 0 2 Iglesias L,2-5 BS,15-18 2-3 4 3 3 0 1

Baltimore Wells 4 6 3 3 2 3 Baker 1 2 0 0 0 1 Akin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Sulser 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Tate W,1-3 1 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).

