Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
4
12
4
Totals
36
5
10
5
Villar 3b
5
1
1
0
Mullins cf
5
2
2
1
Trout cf
5
1
3
3
...
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Araúz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rutschman ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|113
|—
|5
E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), Ohtani (19). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Quijada H,2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tepera H,15
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Iglesias L,2-5 BS,15-18
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Baker
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Akin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate W,1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Iglesias.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).
