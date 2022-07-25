Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 3 10 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .294 B.Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 L.Raley dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .143 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .173 J.Lowe rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .198 Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 8 5 4 3 Mullins cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263 Rutschman c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .236 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .265 Santander dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Hays lf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .268 Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Odor 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .199 McKenna rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Araúz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .132 Mateo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210

Tampa Bay 001 000 000_1 8 1 Baltimore 010 040 00x_5 8 0

E_Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_L.Raley 2 (2). HR_B.Lowe (6), off Voth. RBIs_B.Lowe (14), Odor (36), Mountcastle 2 (48), Santander (50), Hays (47). SB_Arozarena (20). CS_Mullins (6). SF_Odor, Hays. S_McKenna.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Choi, Walls, Mejía, Díaz 3, J.Lowe); Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Araúz 2, Mullins). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Phillips, Araúz.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 6-6 5 7 5 4 1 2 88 3.91 Bard 2 0 0 0 3 0 28 2.25 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 9.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 3 4 1 1 3 2 70 3.38 Baker 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.83 Vespi, W, 3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 28 4.80 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.35 Pérez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.35 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Rutschman). WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:11. A_9,606 (45,971).

