Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
1
8
1
3
10

Díaz 3b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.294

B.Lowe 2b
5
1
1
1
0
1
.248

Arozarena lf
4
0
1
...

READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 3 10
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .294
B.Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
L.Raley dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .143
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .173
J.Lowe rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .198
Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 8 5 4 3
Mullins cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263
Rutschman c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .236
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .265
Santander dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Hays lf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .268
Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Odor 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .199
McKenna rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Araúz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .132
Mateo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Tampa Bay 001 000 000_1 8 1
Baltimore 010 040 00x_5 8 0

E_Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_L.Raley 2 (2). HR_B.Lowe (6), off Voth. RBIs_B.Lowe (14), Odor (36), Mountcastle 2 (48), Santander (50), Hays (47). SB_Arozarena (20). CS_Mullins (6). SF_Odor, Hays. S_McKenna.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Choi, Walls, Mejía, Díaz 3, J.Lowe); Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Araúz 2, Mullins). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Phillips, Araúz.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 6-6 5 7 5 4 1 2 88 3.91
Bard 2 0 0 0 3 0 28 2.25
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 9.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 3 4 1 1 3 2 70 3.38
Baker 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.83
Vespi, W, 3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 28 4.80
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.35
Pérez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.35
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Rutschman). WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:11. A_9,606 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories