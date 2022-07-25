Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|3
|10
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.173
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|4
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.199
|McKenna rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Araúz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Mateo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|040
|00x_5
|8
|0
E_Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_L.Raley 2 (2). HR_B.Lowe (6), off Voth. RBIs_B.Lowe (14), Odor (36), Mountcastle 2 (48), Santander (50), Hays (47). SB_Arozarena (20). CS_Mullins (6). SF_Odor, Hays. S_McKenna.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Choi, Walls, Mejía, Díaz 3, J.Lowe); Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Araúz 2, Mullins). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_B.Lowe, Phillips, Araúz.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 6-6
|5
|
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|88
|3.91
|Bard
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|28
|2.25
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|70
|3.38
|Baker
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.83
|Vespi, W, 3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|4.80
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.35
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.35
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Rutschman). WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:11. A_9,606 (45,971).
