Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
1
8
1
Totals
28
5
8
5
Díaz 3b
4
0
1
0
Mullins cf
3
1
1
0
B.Lowe 2b
5
1
1
1
...
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|040
|00x
|—
|5
E_Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_L.Raley 2 (2). HR_B.Lowe (6). SB_Arozarena (20). SF_Odor (3), Hays (2). S_McKenna (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L,6-6
|5
|
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|Bard
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Baker
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vespi W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Kluber (Rutschman). WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:11. A_9,606 (45,971).
