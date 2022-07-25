Trending:
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:43 pm
Tampa Bay

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
1
8
1

Totals
28
5
8
5

Díaz 3b
4
0
1
0

Mullins cf
3
1
1
0

B.Lowe 2b
5
1
1
1

Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 28 5 8 5
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 3 1 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 Rutschman c 2 1 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 4 1 1 1
L.Raley dh 3 0 2 0 Hays lf 2 0 1 1
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 2 0
J.Lowe rf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 2 0 0 1
Mejía c 4 0 2 0 McKenna rf 3 1 1 0
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 Araúz ss 4 0 1 0
Mateo ss 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 000 1
Baltimore 010 040 00x 5

E_Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_L.Raley 2 (2). HR_B.Lowe (6). SB_Arozarena (20). SF_Odor (3), Hays (2). S_McKenna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,6-6 5 7 5 4 1 2
Bard 2 0 0 0 3 0
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Voth 3 4 1 1 3 2
Baker 1 2 0 0 0 0
Vespi W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Kluber (Rutschman). WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:11. A_9,606 (45,971).

Top Stories