Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 28 5 8 5 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 3 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 Rutschman c 2 1 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 2 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 4 1 1 1 L.Raley dh 3 0 2 0 Hays lf 2 0 1 1 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 J.Lowe rf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 2 0 0 1 Mejía c 4 0 2 0 McKenna rf 3 1 1 0 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 Araúz ss 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 001 000 000 — 1 Baltimore 010 040 00x — 5

E_Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_L.Raley 2 (2). HR_B.Lowe (6). SB_Arozarena (20). SF_Odor (3), Hays (2). S_McKenna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Kluber L,6-6 5 7 5 4 1 2 Bard 2 0 0 0 3 0 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Voth 3 4 1 1 3 2 Baker 1 2 0 0 0 0 Vespi W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pérez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Kluber (Rutschman). WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:11. A_9,606 (45,971).

