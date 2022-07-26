Trending:
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 10:07 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 12 3 1 7
Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .289
B.Lowe dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Arozarena lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .257
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266
Paredes 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .224
Walls ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
L.Raley rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .156
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Quinn cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .444
Chang ss-2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .179
a-J.Lowe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .202
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 5 5 5 2 7
Mullins cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .263
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .266
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Santander rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .242
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Rutschman c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .239
Urías 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .268
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .212
Tampa Bay 001 200 000_3 12 0
Baltimore 100 100 03x_5 5 1

a-singled for Chang in the 9th.

E_Urías (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 1. 2B_Quinn (1), Mateo (14). HR_Paredes (14), off Watkins; Mullins (8), off McClanahan; Santander (17), off McClanahan; Urías (11), off Poche. RBIs_Arozarena (45), Paredes (29), Quinn (3), Mullins (40), Santander (51), Urías 2 (36), Mancini (38). SB_Mateo (24), Mullins (21). SF_Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Quinn, Díaz 2); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_L.Raley, Bethancourt.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 7 2 2 2 1 7 81 1.76
Poche, L, 2-1, BS, 6-9 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 17 3.09
Armstrong 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.22
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins 5 1-3 10 3 3 0 4 88 4.03
Krehbiel 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 40 2.45
Akin, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.44
López, S, 19-23 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.55

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1, Krehbiel 1-0, Akin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:43. A_11,307 (45,971).

