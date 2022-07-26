Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
3
12
3
1
7
Díaz 3b
5
0
0
0
0
0
.289
B.Lowe dh
5
0
1
0
0
0
.247
Arozarena lf
5
0
2
...
READ MORE
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|1
|7
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|B.Lowe dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|L.Raley rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.444
|Chang ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-J.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|2
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|000_3
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|03x_5
|5
|1
a-singled for Chang in the 9th.
E_Urías (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 1. 2B_Quinn (1), Mateo (14). HR_Paredes (14), off Watkins; Mullins (8), off McClanahan; Santander (17), off McClanahan; Urías (11), off Poche. RBIs_Arozarena (45), Paredes (29), Quinn (3), Mullins (40), Santander (51), Urías 2 (36), Mancini (38). SB_Mateo (24), Mullins (21). SF_Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Quinn, Díaz 2); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_L.Raley, Bethancourt.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|81
|1.76
|Poche, L, 2-1, BS, 6-9
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.09
|Armstrong
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.22
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|5
|1-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|88
|4.03
|Krehbiel
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|40
|2.45
|Akin, W, 2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.44
|López, S, 19-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.55
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-1, Krehbiel 1-0, Akin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:43. A_11,307 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.