Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
6
9
6
6
6
Mullins cf
5
1
1
2
0
0
.259
Rutschman c
4
1
1
0
1
1
.240
Mancini dh
2
1
1
1
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|004_6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Moustakas in the 6th.
1-ran for Urías in the 9th. 2-ran for Mancini in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), off Minor; Votto (9), off Bradish. RBIs_Santander 2 (54), Mullins 2 (42), Mancini (41), Mountcastle (49), Votto 2 (36). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor, Mullins); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Votto. GIDP_Hays, Senzel, Votto.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle; Odor, Urías, Mountcastle); Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Votto).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|81
|7.01
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.41
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.26
|Tate, W, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.22
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.68
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|6.31
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.87
|Sanmartin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.41
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.79
|B.Farmer, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|19
|6.20
|Moreta
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0, Tate 1-0, Moreta 2-1. HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).
