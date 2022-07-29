On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 11:45 pm
1 min read
      

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 6 6
Mullins cf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .259
Rutschman c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Mancini dh 2 1 1 1 3 0 .272
2-Vavra pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .251
Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .254
Hays lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .258
1-McKenna pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .247
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 2 11
India 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .240
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Votto 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .211
K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Moustakas dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .210
a-Solano ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Reynolds rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .264
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Papierski c 2 0 2 0 1 0 .163
Baltimore 000 002 004_6 9 0
Cincinnati 200 000 000_2 7 0

a-struck out for Moustakas in the 6th.

1-ran for Urías in the 9th. 2-ran for Mancini in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), off Minor; Votto (9), off Bradish. RBIs_Santander 2 (54), Mullins 2 (42), Mancini (41), Mountcastle (49), Votto 2 (36). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor, Mullins); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Votto. GIDP_Hays, Senzel, Votto.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle; Odor, Urías, Mountcastle); Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, India, Votto).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish 5 5 2 2 0 7 81 7.01
Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 2.41
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 1.26
Tate, W, 2-3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 2.22
López 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.68
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 4 84 6.31
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.87
Sanmartin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 7.41
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.79
B.Farmer, L, 0-1 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 19 6.20
Moreta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0, Tate 1-0, Moreta 2-1. HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).

