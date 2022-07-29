Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
6
9
6
Totals
31
2
7
2
Mullins cf
5
1
1
2
India 2b
4
1
2
0
Rutschman c
4
1
1
0
Drury 3b
READ MORE
DP_Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), Votto (9). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tate W,2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanmartin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B.Farmer L,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Moreta
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kuhnel pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).
