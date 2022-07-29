On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 11:45 pm
Baltimore

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
6
9
6

Totals
31
2
7
2

Mullins cf
5
1
1
2

India 2b
4
1
2
0

Rutschman c
4
1
1
0

Baltimore Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 31 2 7 2
Mullins cf 5 1 1 2 India 2b 4 1 2 0
Rutschman c 4 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0
Mancini dh 2 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Vavra pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 2
Santander rf 4 1 3 2 K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0
Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0 Moustakas dh 2 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 1 Solano ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Hays lf 5 0 1 0 Reynolds rf 4 0 1 0
Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
McKenna pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Papierski c 2 0 2 0
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 002 004 6
Cincinnati 200 000 000 2

DP_Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), Votto (9). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish 5 5 2 2 0 7
Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tate W,2-3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
López 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Minor 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 4
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sanmartin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 1 1
B.Farmer L,0-1 1-3 3 4 4 2 0
Moreta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kuhnel pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).

