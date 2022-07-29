Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore Cincinnati ab

Baltimore Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 31 2 7 2 Mullins cf 5 1 1 2 India 2b 4 1 2 0 Rutschman c 4 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Mancini dh 2 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Vavra pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 2 Santander rf 4 1 3 2 K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0 Moustakas dh 2 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 1 Solano ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Hays lf 5 0 1 0 Reynolds rf 4 0 1 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 McKenna pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Papierski c 2 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0

Baltimore 000 002 004 — 6 Cincinnati 200 000 000 — 2

DP_Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Odor (15), India (8). 3B_Mateo (5). HR_Santander (18), Votto (9). SB_Mullins (22). SF_Mountcastle (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Bradish 5 5 2 2 0 7 Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 2 Tate W,2-3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 López 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Minor 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 4 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sanmartin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gibaut 1 1 0 0 1 1 B.Farmer L,0-1 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Moreta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Kuhnel pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Krehbiel (K.Farmer), Moreta (Santander). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:29. A_23,658 (42,319).

