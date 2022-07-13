Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Baltimore
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
7
12
5
Totals
32
1
6
1
Mullins cf
4
1
2
0
Ortega dh
3
0
0
1
Mancini dh
5
0
1
1
Contreras...
E_Happ (2). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Santander (10), Mancini (16), Hays (21), Rutschman (14), Velazquez (3). 3B_Morel (4). SF_Ortega (5).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins W,3-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Tate H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,3-6
|6
|
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
Watkins pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Steele (Odor). WP_Norris.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:11. A_29,529 (41,649).
