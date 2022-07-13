Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Baltimore Chicago ab

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 5 Totals 32 1 6 1 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Ortega dh 3 0 0 1 Mancini dh 5 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 1 1 0 Happ lf 3 0 2 0 Santander lf 4 1 1 2 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 McKenna lf 1 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Hays rf 5 1 4 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Rutschman c 5 1 1 1 Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 1 0 0 Higgins ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 1 Velazquez cf 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Morel 2b 3 1 1 0

Baltimore 310 000 030 — 7 Chicago 000 010 000 — 1

E_Happ (2). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Santander (10), Mancini (16), Hays (21), Rutschman (14), Velazquez (3). 3B_Morel (4). SF_Ortega (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Watkins W,3-1 5 4 1 1 2 5 Tate H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pérez H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0 Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 2 Baker 1 1 0 0 1 2

Chicago Steele L,3-6 6 6 4 3 1 3 Wick 1 1 0 0 0 2 Martin 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Norris 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 2

Watkins pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Steele (Odor). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:11. A_29,529 (41,649).

