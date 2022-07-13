Trending:
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 11:34 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
7
12
5

Totals
32
1
6
1

Mullins cf
4
1
2
0

Ortega dh
3
0
0
1

Mancini dh
5
0
1
1

Contreras...

READ MORE

Baltimore Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 5 Totals 32 1 6 1
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Ortega dh 3 0 0 1
Mancini dh 5 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 5 1 1 0 Happ lf 3 0 2 0
Santander lf 4 1 1 2 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0
McKenna lf 1 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0
Hays rf 5 1 4 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Rutschman c 5 1 1 1 Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0
Urías 3b 3 1 0 0 Higgins ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 1 1 1 Velazquez cf 4 0 1 0
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Morel 2b 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 310 000 030 7
Chicago 000 010 000 1

E_Happ (2). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Santander (10), Mancini (16), Hays (21), Rutschman (14), Velazquez (3). 3B_Morel (4). SF_Ortega (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins W,3-1 5 4 1 1 2 5
Tate H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baker 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Steele L,3-6 6 6 4 3 1 3
Wick 1 1 0 0 0 2
Martin 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Norris 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 2

Watkins pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Steele (Odor). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:11. A_29,529 (41,649).

