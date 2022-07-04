Baltimore 7, Texas 6

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
6
9
6
6
13
Smith 3b
5
1
1
0
1
0
.261
Semien 2b
4
2
3
1
0
0
.238
Seager ss
4
1
2
0
|Texas
|000
|050
|001
|0_6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|011
|012
|001
|1_7
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Araúz in the 8th. b-walked for Taveras in the 10th. c-struck out for Viloria in the 10th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.
E_Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB_Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B_Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR_Garver (9), off Kremer; Semien (10), off López; Mullins (7), off Dunning. RBIs_García (51), Lowe (34), Garver 3 (21), Semien (34), Araúz 2 (5), Mullins 2 (32), Rutschman (10), Mateo (21). SB_Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Taveras, García 2, Seager, Duggar, Smith); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Araúz, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Seager, Mancini.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|80
|4.15
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.44
|Burke
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|1.12
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.24
|Barlow, BS, 13-16
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.96
|Moore, L, 3-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2.02
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|2.48
|Vespi
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|4.85
|Bautista
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.39
|C.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.03
|López
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|1.88
|Baker, W, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.59
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Martin 2-0, C.Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Moore (Urías). HBP_Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:33. A_18,670 (45,971).
