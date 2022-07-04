Baltimore 7, Texas 6

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 9 6 6 13 Smith 3b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .261 Semien 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .238 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .230 García rf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .250 Lowe 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Garver dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .211 2-Culberson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Duggar lf-cf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .300 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 b-Calhoun ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Viloria c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 c-Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 12 6 3 8 Mullins cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .260 Mancini 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .277 1-McKenna pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .241 Nevin 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Santander rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Mountcastle dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Rutschman c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .215 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Odor 2b 5 1 3 0 0 2 .206 Araúz 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .129 a-Urías ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Mateo ss 2 1 0 1 1 2 .194

Texas 000 050 001 0_6 9 2 Baltimore 011 012 001 1_7 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Araúz in the 8th. b-walked for Taveras in the 10th. c-struck out for Viloria in the 10th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E_Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB_Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B_Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR_Garver (9), off Kremer; Semien (10), off López; Mullins (7), off Dunning. RBIs_García (51), Lowe (34), Garver 3 (21), Semien (34), Araúz 2 (5), Mullins 2 (32), Rutschman (10), Mateo (21). SB_Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Taveras, García 2, Seager, Duggar, Smith); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Araúz, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Seager, Mancini.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 5 1-3 7 5 3 1 5 80 4.15 Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.44 Burke 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 31 1.12 Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.24 Barlow, BS, 13-16 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.96 Moore, L, 3-1 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 2.02

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 4 92 2.48 Vespi 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 4.85 Bautista 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.39 C.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.03 López 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 1.88 Baker, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.59

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Martin 2-0, C.Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Moore (Urías). HBP_Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:33. A_18,670 (45,971).

