Sports News

Baltimore 7, Texas 6

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 4:57 pm
1 min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
6
9
6
6
13

Smith 3b
5
1
1
0
1
0
.261

Semien 2b
4
2
3
1
0
0
.238

Seager ss
4
1
2
0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 9 6 6 13
Smith 3b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .261
Semien 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .238
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .230
García rf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .250
Lowe 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Garver dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .211
2-Culberson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Duggar lf-cf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .300
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
b-Calhoun ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Viloria c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
c-Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 12 6 3 8
Mullins cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .260
Mancini 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .277
1-McKenna pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .241
Nevin 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Santander rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .235
Mountcastle dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Rutschman c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .215
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Odor 2b 5 1 3 0 0 2 .206
Araúz 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .129
a-Urías ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Mateo ss 2 1 0 1 1 2 .194
Texas 000 050 001 0_6 9 2
Baltimore 011 012 001 1_7 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Araúz in the 8th. b-walked for Taveras in the 10th. c-struck out for Viloria in the 10th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E_Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB_Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B_Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR_Garver (9), off Kremer; Semien (10), off López; Mullins (7), off Dunning. RBIs_García (51), Lowe (34), Garver 3 (21), Semien (34), Araúz 2 (5), Mullins 2 (32), Rutschman (10), Mateo (21). SB_Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Taveras, García 2, Seager, Duggar, Smith); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Araúz, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Seager, Mancini.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning 5 1-3 7 5 3 1 5 80 4.15
Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.44
Burke 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 31 1.12
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.24
Barlow, BS, 13-16 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.96
Moore, L, 3-1 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 2.02
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 4 92 2.48
Vespi 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 4.85
Bautista 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.39
C.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.03
López 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 1.88
Baker, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.59

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Martin 2-0, C.Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Moore (Urías). HBP_Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:33. A_18,670 (45,971).

Top Stories