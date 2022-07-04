Baltimore 7, Texas 6

Texas
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|
|Smith 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McKenna pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Nevin 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Garver dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Duggar lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Texas
|000
|050
|001
|0
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|011
|012
|001
|1
|—
|7
E_Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB_Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B_Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR_Garver (9), Semien (10), Mullins (7). SB_Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF_García (4).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow BS,13-16
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moore L,3-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Vespi
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bautista
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Baker W,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Moore pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:33. A_18,670 (45,971).
