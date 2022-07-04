Baltimore 7, Texas 6

Texas Baltimore ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

38

6

9

6 Totals

39

7

12

6 Smith 3b

5

1

1

0 Mullins cf

5

1

2

2 Semien 2b

4

2

3

1 Mancini... READ MORE

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 9 6 Totals 39 7 12 6 Smith 3b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 5 1 2 2 Semien 2b 4 2 3 1 Mancini 1b 5 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 McKenna pr 0 1 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 1 Nevin 1b 0 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 1 1 Santander rf 5 0 2 0 Garver dh 5 1 1 3 Mountcastle dh 5 0 0 0 Culberson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 2 2 1 Duggar lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 1 3 0 Calhoun ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Araúz 3b 3 0 1 2 Viloria c 4 0 0 0 Urías ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 Mateo ss 2 1 0 1

Texas 000 050 001 0 — 6 Baltimore 011 012 001 1 — 7

E_Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB_Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B_Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR_Garver (9), Semien (10), Mullins (7). SB_Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF_García (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Dunning 5 1-3 7 5 3 1 5 Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Burke 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow BS,13-16 1 2 1 1 0 0 Moore L,3-1 0 1 1 0 1 0

Baltimore Kremer 4 2-3 8 5 5 2 4 Vespi 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Bautista 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 C.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 López 1 1 1 1 1 2 Baker W,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2

Moore pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:33. A_18,670 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.