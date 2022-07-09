Barbasol Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Friday
At Champions at Keene Trace
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.7 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Second Round
|Max McGreevy, United States
|65-63—128
|-16
|Matthias Schmid, Germany
|65-63—128
|-16
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|64-65—129
|-15
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|62-67—129
|-15
|Trey Mullinax, United States
|65-65—130
|-14
|Kevin Streelman, United States
|66-64—130
|-14
|Tyler Duncan, United States
|67-64—131
|-13
|Michael Gligic, Canada
|69-63—132
|-12
|Brandon Hagy, United States
|70-62—132
|-12
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|65-67—132
|-12
|Robin Roussel, France
|64-68—132
|-12
|Kramer Hickok, United States
|67-66—133
|-11
|Michael Kim, United States
|65-68—133
|-11
|Ben Kohles, United States
|67-66—133
|-11
|Hurly Long, Germany
|68-65—133
|-11
|Sean O’Hair, United States
|68-65—133
|-11
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|66-67—133
|-11
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|65-68—133
|-11
|Dylan Wu, United States
|66-67—133
|-11
|Julien Brun, France
|67-67—134
|-10
|Jonathan Byrd, United States
|67-67—134
|-10
|Austin Cook, United States
|70-64—134
|-10
|Jason Dufner, United States
|67-67—134
|-10
|David Hearn, Canada
|67-67—134
|-10
|Satoshi Kodaira, Japan
|67-67—134
|-10
|Tom Lewis, England
|66-68—134
|-10
|Bo Van Pelt, United States
|65-69—134
|-10
|Vince Whaley, United States
|70-64—134
|-10
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|69-66—135
|-9
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|67-68—135
|-9
|William McGirt, United States
|69-66—135
|-9
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|68-67—135
|-9
|Cameron Percy, Australia
|66-69—135
|-9
|Greyson Sigg, United States
|66-69—135
|-9
|David Skinns, England
|65-70—135
|-9
|Chris Stroud, United States
|69-66—135
|-9
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|69-66—135
|-9
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|70-66—136
|-8
|Ryan Moore, United States
|68-68—136
|-8
|Doc Redman, United States
|66-70—136
|-8
|Josh Teater, United States
|68-68—136
|-8
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|71-66—137
|-7
|Seth Reeves, United States
|69-68—137
|-7
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|68-69—137
|-7
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States
|68-69—137
|-7
|Jim Herman, United States
|72-65—137
|-7
|Hank Lebioda, United States
|71-66—137
|-7
|Austin Smotherman, United States
|69-68—137
|-7
|Dawie Van der Walt, South Africa
|69-68—137
|-7
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|66-71—137
|-7
|Scott Brown, United States
|69-69—138
|-6
|Ben Crane, United States
|69-69—138
|-6
|Patrick Flavin, United States
|71-67—138
|-6
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|71-67—138
|-6
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|71-67—138
|-6
|J.J. Henry, United States
|72-66—138
|-6
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|71-67—138
|-6
|Richard S Johnson, Sweden
|70-68—138
|-6
|Taylor Moore, United States
|66-72—138
|-6
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea
|68-70—138
|-6
|Carlos Pigem, Spain
|68-70—138
|-6
|Conrad Shindler, United States
|68-70—138
|-6
|Kevin Tway, United States
|67-71—138
|-6
|Arjun Atwal, India
|70-69—139
|-5
|Aaron Baddeley, Australia
|69-70—139
|-5
|Paul Barjon, France
|71-68—139
|-5
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|69-70—139
|-5
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|70-69—139
|-5
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|69-70—139
|-5
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|71-68—139
|-5
|Chesson Hadley, United States
|71-68—139
|-5
|James Hahn, United States
|70-69—139
|-5
|Chase Hanna, United States
|73-66—139
|-5
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|70-69—139
|-5
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|70-69—139
|-5
|Jim Knous, United States
|69-70—139
|-5
|Justin Lower, United States
|69-70—139
|-5
|John Merrick, United States
|70-69—139
|-5
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|71-68—139
|-5
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|71-68—139
|-5
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|69-70—139
|-5
|Stephen Stallings Jr., United States
|70-69—139
|-5
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|72-67—139
|-5
|Jason Bohn, United States
|71-69—140
|-4
|Joshua Creel, United States
|71-69—140
|-4
|John Huh, United States
|70-70—140
|-4
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|70-70—140
|-4
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|73-67—140
|-4
|Ben Martin, United States
|69-71—140
|-4
|Chris Paisley, England
|72-68—140
|-4
|Sam Ryder, United States
|71-69—140
|-4
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|71-69—140
|-4
|Roger Sloan, Canada
|75-65—140
|-4
|Miguel Tabuena, Philippines
|71-69—140
|-4
|D.J. Trahan, United States
|72-68—140
|-4
|Martin Trainer, United States
|73-67—140
|-4
|Oliver Wilson, England
|71-69—140
|-4
|Jared Wolfe, United States
|67-73—140
|-4
|Robert Garrigus, United States
|71-70—141
|-3
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|68-73—141
|-3
|Scott Gutschewski, United States
|71-70—141
|-3
|Bill Haas, United States
|69-72—141
|-3
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|70-71—141
|-3
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|67-74—141
|-3
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|68-73—141
|-3
|Nathan Petronzio, United States
|68-73—141
|-3
|Andres Romero, Argentina
|74-67—141
|-3
|Joel Sjoholm, Sweden
|72-69—141
|-3
|Dale Whitnell, England
|70-71—141
|-3
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|68-74—142
|-2
|Brian Davis, England
|72-70—142
|-2
|Brett Drewitt, Australia
|74-68—142
|-2
|Brice Garnett, United States
|72-70—142
|-2
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|75-67—142
|-2
|Bo Hoag, United States
|68-74—142
|-2
|Lee Hodges, United States
|71-71—142
|-2
|Garrick Porteous, England
|72-70—142
|-2
|Chase Seiffert, United States
|71-71—142
|-2
|Kevin Stadler, United States
|70-72—142
|-2
|Brian Stuard, United States
|70-72—142
|-2
|Julian Suri, United States
|75-67—142
|-2
|Vaughn Taylor, United States
|68-74—142
|-2
|Omar Uresti, United States
|71-71—142
|-2
|Fabian Gomez, Argentina
|72-71—143
|-1
|Harry Higgs, United States
|68-75—143
|-1
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|76-67—143
|-1
|D.A. Points, United States
|74-69—143
|-1
|Ted Potter Jr., United States
|75-68—143
|-1
|Joel Stalter, France
|72-71—143
|-1
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|70-73—143
|-1
|Daniel Wetterich, United States
|73-70—143
|-1
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|73-71—144
|E
|Ricky Barnes, United States
|72-72—144
|E
|Derek Ernst, United States
|68-76—144
|E
|Tommy Gainey, United States
|70-74—144
|E
|Derek Lamely, United States
|72-72—144
|E
|Richard McEvoy, England
|72-72—144
|E
|George McNeill, United States
|69-75—144
|E
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|74-71—145
|+1
|Maclain Huge, United States
|71-74—145
|+1
|Parker McLachlin, United States
|75-70—145
|+1
|Wesley Bryan, United States
|74-73—147
|+3
|Kelly Kraft, United States
|73-74—147
|+3
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|71-76—147
|+3
|Michael Thompson, United States
|72-75—147
|+3
|Matt Harris, United States
|74-74—148
|+4
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|72-77—149
|+5
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|75-76—151
|+7
|Andrew Stephens, United States
|77-75—152
|+8
|Andrew Wilson, England
|66-WD
|Richy Werenski, United States
|76-WD
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|72-WD
|Matt Every, United States
|79-WD
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|75-WD
|Curtis Thompson, United States
|77-WD
