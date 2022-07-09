On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Barbasol Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 12:36 pm
Friday

At Champions at Keene Trace

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.7 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72

Second Round

Max McGreevy, United States 65-63—128 -16
Matthias Schmid, Germany 65-63—128 -16
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 64-65—129 -15
Adam Svensson, Canada 62-67—129 -15
Trey Mullinax, United States 65-65—130 -14
Kevin Streelman, United States 66-64—130 -14
Tyler Duncan, United States 67-64—131 -13
Michael Gligic, Canada 69-63—132 -12
Brandon Hagy, United States 70-62—132 -12
Mark Hubbard, United States 65-67—132 -12
Robin Roussel, France 64-68—132 -12
Kramer Hickok, United States 67-66—133 -11
Michael Kim, United States 65-68—133 -11
Ben Kohles, United States 67-66—133 -11
Hurly Long, Germany 68-65—133 -11
Sean O’Hair, United States 68-65—133 -11
Yannik Paul, Germany 66-67—133 -11
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 65-68—133 -11
Dylan Wu, United States 66-67—133 -11
Julien Brun, France 67-67—134 -10
Jonathan Byrd, United States 67-67—134 -10
Austin Cook, United States 70-64—134 -10
Jason Dufner, United States 67-67—134 -10
David Hearn, Canada 67-67—134 -10
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 67-67—134 -10
Tom Lewis, England 66-68—134 -10
Bo Van Pelt, United States 65-69—134 -10
Vince Whaley, United States 70-64—134 -10
Espen Kofstad, Norway 69-66—135 -9
Hugo Leon, Chile 67-68—135 -9
William McGirt, United States 69-66—135 -9
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 68-67—135 -9
Cameron Percy, Australia 66-69—135 -9
Greyson Sigg, United States 66-69—135 -9
David Skinns, England 65-70—135 -9
Chris Stroud, United States 69-66—135 -9
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-66—135 -9
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 70-66—136 -8
Ryan Moore, United States 68-68—136 -8
Doc Redman, United States 66-70—136 -8
Josh Teater, United States 68-68—136 -8
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-66—137 -7
Seth Reeves, United States 69-68—137 -7
Ryan Brehm, United States 68-69—137 -7
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 68-69—137 -7
Jim Herman, United States 72-65—137 -7
Hank Lebioda, United States 71-66—137 -7
Austin Smotherman, United States 69-68—137 -7
Dawie Van der Walt, South Africa 69-68—137 -7
Justin Walters, South Africa 66-71—137 -7
Scott Brown, United States 69-69—138 -6
Ben Crane, United States 69-69—138 -6
Patrick Flavin, United States 71-67—138 -6
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 71-67—138 -6
Josh Geary, New Zealand 71-67—138 -6
J.J. Henry, United States 72-66—138 -6
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-67—138 -6
Richard S Johnson, Sweden 70-68—138 -6
Taylor Moore, United States 66-72—138 -6
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 68-70—138 -6
Carlos Pigem, Spain 68-70—138 -6
Conrad Shindler, United States 68-70—138 -6
Kevin Tway, United States 67-71—138 -6
Arjun Atwal, India 70-69—139 -5
Aaron Baddeley, Australia 69-70—139 -5
Paul Barjon, France 71-68—139 -5
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-70—139 -5
Greg Chalmers, Australia 70-69—139 -5
Kevin Chappell, United States 69-70—139 -5
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-68—139 -5
Chesson Hadley, United States 71-68—139 -5
James Hahn, United States 70-69—139 -5
Chase Hanna, United States 73-66—139 -5
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-69—139 -5
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 70-69—139 -5
Jim Knous, United States 69-70—139 -5
Justin Lower, United States 69-70—139 -5
John Merrick, United States 70-69—139 -5
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 71-68—139 -5
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 71-68—139 -5
Marcel Siem, Germany 69-70—139 -5
Stephen Stallings Jr., United States 70-69—139 -5
Gunner Wiebe, United States 72-67—139 -5
Jason Bohn, United States 71-69—140 -4
Joshua Creel, United States 71-69—140 -4
John Huh, United States 70-70—140 -4
Patton Kizzire, United States 70-70—140 -4
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 73-67—140 -4
Ben Martin, United States 69-71—140 -4
Chris Paisley, England 72-68—140 -4
Sam Ryder, United States 71-69—140 -4
Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-69—140 -4
Roger Sloan, Canada 75-65—140 -4
Miguel Tabuena, Philippines 71-69—140 -4
D.J. Trahan, United States 72-68—140 -4
Martin Trainer, United States 73-67—140 -4
Oliver Wilson, England 71-69—140 -4
Jared Wolfe, United States 67-73—140 -4
Robert Garrigus, United States 71-70—141 -3
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-73—141 -3
Scott Gutschewski, United States 71-70—141 -3
Bill Haas, United States 69-72—141 -3
Sung Kang, South Korea 70-71—141 -3
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-74—141 -3
David Lingmerth, Sweden 68-73—141 -3
Nathan Petronzio, United States 68-73—141 -3
Andres Romero, Argentina 74-67—141 -3
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 72-69—141 -3
Dale Whitnell, England 70-71—141 -3
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 68-74—142 -2
Brian Davis, England 72-70—142 -2
Brett Drewitt, Australia 74-68—142 -2
Brice Garnett, United States 72-70—142 -2
Chris Gotterup, United States 75-67—142 -2
Bo Hoag, United States 68-74—142 -2
Lee Hodges, United States 71-71—142 -2
Garrick Porteous, England 72-70—142 -2
Chase Seiffert, United States 71-71—142 -2
Kevin Stadler, United States 70-72—142 -2
Brian Stuard, United States 70-72—142 -2
Julian Suri, United States 75-67—142 -2
Vaughn Taylor, United States 68-74—142 -2
Omar Uresti, United States 71-71—142 -2
Fabian Gomez, Argentina 72-71—143 -1
Harry Higgs, United States 68-75—143 -1
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 76-67—143 -1
D.A. Points, United States 74-69—143 -1
Ted Potter Jr., United States 75-68—143 -1
Joel Stalter, France 72-71—143 -1
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 70-73—143 -1
Daniel Wetterich, United States 73-70—143 -1
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 73-71—144 E
Ricky Barnes, United States 72-72—144 E
Derek Ernst, United States 68-76—144 E
Tommy Gainey, United States 70-74—144 E
Derek Lamely, United States 72-72—144 E
Richard McEvoy, England 72-72—144 E
George McNeill, United States 69-75—144 E
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 74-71—145 +1
Maclain Huge, United States 71-74—145 +1
Parker McLachlin, United States 75-70—145 +1
Wesley Bryan, United States 74-73—147 +3
Kelly Kraft, United States 73-74—147 +3
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 71-76—147 +3
Michael Thompson, United States 72-75—147 +3
Matt Harris, United States 74-74—148 +4
Benjamin Hebert, France 72-77—149 +5
Renato Paratore, Italy 75-76—151 +7
Andrew Stephens, United States 77-75—152 +8
Andrew Wilson, England 66-WD
Richy Werenski, United States 76-WD
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-WD
Matt Every, United States 79-WD
David Drysdale, Scotland 75-WD
Curtis Thompson, United States 77-WD

