Barbasol Championship Par Scores

Max McGreevy, United States 65-63—128 -16 Matthias Schmid, Germany 65-63—128 -16 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 64-65—129 -15 Adam Svensson, Canada 62-67—129 -15 Trey Mullinax, United States 65-65—130 -14 Kevin Streelman, United States 66-64—130 -14 Tyler Duncan, United States 67-64—131 -13 Michael Gligic, Canada 69-63—132 -12 Brandon Hagy, United States 70-62—132 -12 Mark Hubbard, United States 65-67—132 -12 Robin Roussel, France 64-68—132 -12 Kramer Hickok, United States 67-66—133 -11 Michael Kim, United States 65-68—133 -11 Ben Kohles, United States 67-66—133 -11 Hurly Long, Germany 68-65—133 -11 Sean O’Hair, United States 68-65—133 -11 Yannik Paul, Germany 66-67—133 -11 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 65-68—133 -11 Dylan Wu, United States 66-67—133 -11 Julien Brun, France 67-67—134 -10 Jonathan Byrd, United States 67-67—134 -10 Austin Cook, United States 70-64—134 -10 Jason Dufner, United States 67-67—134 -10 David Hearn, Canada 67-67—134 -10 Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 67-67—134 -10 Tom Lewis, England 66-68—134 -10 Bo Van Pelt, United States 65-69—134 -10 Vince Whaley, United States 70-64—134 -10 Espen Kofstad, Norway 69-66—135 -9 Hugo Leon, Chile 67-68—135 -9 William McGirt, United States 69-66—135 -9 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 68-67—135 -9 Cameron Percy, Australia 66-69—135 -9 Greyson Sigg, United States 66-69—135 -9 David Skinns, England 65-70—135 -9 Chris Stroud, United States 69-66—135 -9 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-66—135 -9 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 70-66—136 -8 Ryan Moore, United States 68-68—136 -8 Doc Redman, United States 66-70—136 -8 Josh Teater, United States 68-68—136 -8 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-66—137 -7 Seth Reeves, United States 69-68—137 -7 Ryan Brehm, United States 68-69—137 -7 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 68-69—137 -7 Jim Herman, United States 72-65—137 -7 Hank Lebioda, United States 71-66—137 -7 Austin Smotherman, United States 69-68—137 -7 Dawie Van der Walt, South Africa 69-68—137 -7 Justin Walters, South Africa 66-71—137 -7 Scott Brown, United States 69-69—138 -6 Ben Crane, United States 69-69—138 -6 Patrick Flavin, United States 71-67—138 -6 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 71-67—138 -6 Josh Geary, New Zealand 71-67—138 -6 J.J. Henry, United States 72-66—138 -6 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-67—138 -6 Richard S Johnson, Sweden 70-68—138 -6 Taylor Moore, United States 66-72—138 -6 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 68-70—138 -6 Carlos Pigem, Spain 68-70—138 -6 Conrad Shindler, United States 68-70—138 -6 Kevin Tway, United States 67-71—138 -6 Arjun Atwal, India 70-69—139 -5 Aaron Baddeley, Australia 69-70—139 -5 Paul Barjon, France 71-68—139 -5 Hayden Buckley, United States 69-70—139 -5 Greg Chalmers, Australia 70-69—139 -5 Kevin Chappell, United States 69-70—139 -5 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-68—139 -5 Chesson Hadley, United States 71-68—139 -5 James Hahn, United States 70-69—139 -5 Chase Hanna, United States 73-66—139 -5 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-69—139 -5 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 70-69—139 -5 Jim Knous, United States 69-70—139 -5 Justin Lower, United States 69-70—139 -5 John Merrick, United States 70-69—139 -5 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 71-68—139 -5 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 71-68—139 -5 Marcel Siem, Germany 69-70—139 -5 Stephen Stallings Jr., United States 70-69—139 -5 Gunner Wiebe, United States 72-67—139 -5 Jason Bohn, United States 71-69—140 -4 Joshua Creel, United States 71-69—140 -4 John Huh, United States 70-70—140 -4 Patton Kizzire, United States 70-70—140 -4 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 73-67—140 -4 Ben Martin, United States 69-71—140 -4 Chris Paisley, England 72-68—140 -4 Sam Ryder, United States 71-69—140 -4 Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-69—140 -4 Roger Sloan, Canada 75-65—140 -4 Miguel Tabuena, Philippines 71-69—140 -4 D.J. Trahan, United States 72-68—140 -4 Martin Trainer, United States 73-67—140 -4 Oliver Wilson, England 71-69—140 -4 Jared Wolfe, United States 67-73—140 -4 Robert Garrigus, United States 71-70—141 -3 Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-73—141 -3 Scott Gutschewski, United States 71-70—141 -3 Bill Haas, United States 69-72—141 -3 Sung Kang, South Korea 70-71—141 -3 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-74—141 -3 David Lingmerth, Sweden 68-73—141 -3 Nathan Petronzio, United States 68-73—141 -3 Andres Romero, Argentina 74-67—141 -3 Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 72-69—141 -3 Dale Whitnell, England 70-71—141 -3 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 68-74—142 -2 Brian Davis, England 72-70—142 -2 Brett Drewitt, Australia 74-68—142 -2 Brice Garnett, United States 72-70—142 -2 Chris Gotterup, United States 75-67—142 -2 Bo Hoag, United States 68-74—142 -2 Lee Hodges, United States 71-71—142 -2 Garrick Porteous, England 72-70—142 -2 Chase Seiffert, United States 71-71—142 -2 Kevin Stadler, United States 70-72—142 -2 Brian Stuard, United States 70-72—142 -2 Julian Suri, United States 75-67—142 -2 Vaughn Taylor, United States 68-74—142 -2 Omar Uresti, United States 71-71—142 -2 Fabian Gomez, Argentina 72-71—143 -1 Harry Higgs, United States 68-75—143 -1 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 76-67—143 -1 D.A. Points, United States 74-69—143 -1 Ted Potter Jr., United States 75-68—143 -1 Joel Stalter, France 72-71—143 -1 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 70-73—143 -1 Daniel Wetterich, United States 73-70—143 -1 Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 73-71—144 E Ricky Barnes, United States 72-72—144 E Derek Ernst, United States 68-76—144 E Tommy Gainey, United States 70-74—144 E Derek Lamely, United States 72-72—144 E Richard McEvoy, England 72-72—144 E George McNeill, United States 69-75—144 E Jonas Blixt, Sweden 74-71—145 +1 Maclain Huge, United States 71-74—145 +1 Parker McLachlin, United States 75-70—145 +1 Wesley Bryan, United States 74-73—147 +3 Kelly Kraft, United States 73-74—147 +3 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 71-76—147 +3 Michael Thompson, United States 72-75—147 +3 Matt Harris, United States 74-74—148 +4 Benjamin Hebert, France 72-77—149 +5 Renato Paratore, Italy 75-76—151 +7 Andrew Stephens, United States 77-75—152 +8 Andrew Wilson, England 66-WD Richy Werenski, United States 76-WD George Coetzee, South Africa 72-WD Matt Every, United States 79-WD David Drysdale, Scotland 75-WD Curtis Thompson, United States 77-WD

