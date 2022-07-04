On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 58 22 .725 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-9 24-13
Boston 44 35 .557 13½ +1 6-4 W-1 20-16 24-19
Toronto 44 36 .550 14 4-6 L-3 25-18 19-18
Tampa Bay 43 36 .544 14½ _ 6-4 W-3 25-17 18-19
Baltimore 36 44 .450 22 5-5 W-1 18-17 18-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 45 37 .549 _ _ 6-4 L-1 25-18 20-19
Cleveland 40 36 .526 2 4-6 W-1 20-17 20-19
Chicago 38 39 .494 4 5-5 W-3 16-21 22-18
Detroit 30 47 .390 12½ 12 4-6 L-1 19-24 11-23
Kansas City 29 48 .377 13½ 13 4-6 W-1 14-25 15-23

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 51 27 .654 _ _ 8-2 W-6 24-11 27-16
Seattle 39 42 .481 13½ 5 7-3 W-2 20-20 19-22
Texas 37 40 .481 13½ 5 5-5 L-1 17-20 20-20
Los Angeles 37 44 .457 15½ 7 4-6 L-3 21-23 16-21
Oakland 26 55 .321 26½ 18 3-7 L-2 8-28 18-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 49 30 .620 _ _ 4-6 W-1 26-13 23-17
Atlanta 46 34 .575 +2½ 6-4 L-1 24-17 22-17
Philadelphia 42 38 .525 6-4 W-1 22-20 20-18
Miami 37 40 .481 11 5 6-4 W-4 19-16 18-24
Washington 29 52 .358 21 15 4-6 L-4 14-30 15-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 46 35 .568 _ _ 7-3 W-1 19-15 27-20
St. Louis 44 37 .543 2 _ 4-6 L-1 24-16 20-21
Chicago 32 47 .405 13 11 6-4 L-1 17-27 15-20
Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13 11 3-7 L-1 19-22 13-25
Cincinnati 27 51 .346 17½ 15½ 4-6 W-1 13-25 14-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 49 29 .628 _ _ 6-4 L-1 23-13 26-16
San Diego 47 34 .580 +3 3-7 W-1 21-16 26-18
San Francisco 40 37 .519 2 2-8 L-4 21-20 19-17
Arizona 35 44 .443 14½ 8 3-7 L-2 19-22 16-22
Colorado 35 44 .443 14½ 8 5-5 W-2 23-21 12-23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

