All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|22
|.725
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-9
|24-13
|Boston
|44
|35
|.557
|13½
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|20-16
|24-19
|Toronto
|44
|36
|.550
|14
|+½
|4-6
|L-3
|25-18
|19-18
|Tampa Bay
|43
|36
|.544
|14½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|25-17
|18-19
|Baltimore
|36
|44
|.450
|22
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-17
|18-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|45
|37
|.549
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-18
|20-19
|Cleveland
|40
|36
|.526
|2
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-17
|20-19
|Chicago
|38
|39
|.494
|4½
|4
|5-5
|W-3
|16-21
|22-18
|Detroit
|30
|47
|.390
|12½
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|19-24
|11-23
|Kansas City
|29
|48
|.377
|13½
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|14-25
|15-23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|51
|27
|.654
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|24-11
|27-16
|Seattle
|39
|42
|.481
|13½
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|20-20
|19-22
|Texas
|37
|40
|.481
|13½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|17-20
|20-20
|Los Angeles
|37
|44
|.457
|15½
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|21-23
|16-21
|Oakland
|26
|55
|.321
|26½
|18
|3-7
|L-2
|8-28
|18-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|49
|30
|.620
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|26-13
|23-17
|Atlanta
|46
|34
|.575
|3½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-17
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|42
|38
|.525
|7½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-20
|20-18
|Miami
|37
|40
|.481
|11
|5
|6-4
|W-4
|19-16
|18-24
|Washington
|29
|52
|.358
|21
|15
|4-6
|L-4
|14-30
|15-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|46
|35
|.568
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-15
|27-20
|St. Louis
|44
|37
|.543
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|24-16
|20-21
|Chicago
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|17-27
|15-20
|Pittsburgh
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|11
|3-7
|L-1
|19-22
|13-25
|Cincinnati
|27
|51
|.346
|17½
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|13-25
|14-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|49
|29
|.628
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|23-13
|26-16
|San Diego
|47
|34
|.580
|3½
|+3
|3-7
|W-1
|21-16
|26-18
|San Francisco
|40
|37
|.519
|8½
|2
|2-8
|L-4
|21-20
|19-17
|Arizona
|35
|44
|.443
|14½
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|19-22
|16-22
|Colorado
|35
|44
|.443
|14½
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|23-21
|12-23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
