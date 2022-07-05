On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
58
22
.725
_
_
6-4
L-1
34-9
24-13

Boston
45
35
.563
13
+2
6-4
W-2
21-16
24-19

Toronto
44
37
.543

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 58 22 .725 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-9 24-13
Boston 45 35 .563 13 +2 6-4 W-2 21-16 24-19
Toronto 44 37 .543 14½ 4-6 L-4 25-18 19-19
Tampa Bay 43 37 .538 15 _ 5-5 L-1 25-17 18-20
Baltimore 37 44 .457 21½ 5-5 W-2 19-17 18-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 46 37 .554 _ _ 6-4 W-1 25-18 21-19
Cleveland 40 38 .513 2 4-6 L-2 20-17 20-21
Chicago 38 40 .487 4 5-5 L-1 16-22 22-18
Detroit 32 47 .405 12 10½ 6-4 W-2 21-24 11-23
Kansas City 29 49 .372 14½ 13 4-6 L-1 14-25 15-24

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 52 27 .658 _ _ 9-1 W-7 25-11 27-16
Seattle 40 42 .488 13½ 4 7-3 W-3 20-20 20-22
Texas 37 41 .474 14½ 5 4-6 L-2 17-20 20-21
Los Angeles 37 44 .457 16 4-6 L-3 21-23 16-21
Oakland 27 55 .329 26½ 17 4-6 W-1 9-28 18-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 50 30 .625 _ _ 5-5 W-2 26-13 24-17
Atlanta 47 34 .580 +3½ 6-4 W-1 25-17 22-17
Philadelphia 42 38 .525 8 1 6-4 W-1 22-20 20-18
Miami 38 40 .487 11 4 6-4 W-5 19-16 19-24
Washington 29 53 .354 22 15 4-6 L-5 14-31 15-22

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 47 35 .573 _ _ 7-3 W-2 20-15 27-20
St. Louis 44 38 .537 3 _ 4-6 L-2 24-16 20-22
Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 19-22 13-25
Chicago 32 48 .400 14 11 6-4 L-2 17-27 15-21
Cincinnati 27 52 .342 18½ 15½ 4-6 L-1 13-26 14-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 50 29 .633 _ _ 6-4 W-1 24-13 26-16
San Diego 47 35 .573 +3 3-7 L-1 21-17 26-18
San Francisco 40 38 .513 2 2-8 L-5 21-20 19-18
Arizona 36 44 .450 14½ 7 4-6 W-1 20-22 16-22
Colorado 35 45 .438 15½ 8 5-5 L-1 23-21 12-24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings

Houston 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 TECHSPO Los Angeles 2022 Technology...
7|11 EC-Council SOC Analyst Training -...
7|11 JADC2: All Domain Warfare Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories