All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|22
|.725
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-9
|24-13
|Boston
|45
|35
|.563
|13
|+2
|6-4
|W-2
|21-16
|24-19
|Toronto
|44
|37
|.543
|14½
|+½
|4-6
|L-4
|25-18
|19-19
|Tampa Bay
|43
|37
|.538
|15
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|25-17
|18-20
|Baltimore
|37
|44
|.457
|21½
|6½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-17
|18-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|46
|37
|.554
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-18
|21-19
|Cleveland
|40
|38
|.513
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|20-17
|20-21
|Chicago
|38
|40
|.487
|5½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|16-22
|22-18
|Detroit
|32
|47
|.405
|12
|10½
|6-4
|W-2
|21-24
|11-23
|Kansas City
|29
|49
|.372
|14½
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|14-25
|15-24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|52
|27
|.658
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|25-11
|27-16
|Seattle
|40
|42
|.488
|13½
|4
|7-3
|W-3
|20-20
|20-22
|Texas
|37
|41
|.474
|14½
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|17-20
|20-21
|Los Angeles
|37
|44
|.457
|16
|6½
|4-6
|L-3
|21-23
|16-21
|Oakland
|27
|55
|.329
|26½
|17
|4-6
|W-1
|9-28
|18-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|30
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|26-13
|24-17
|Atlanta
|47
|34
|.580
|3½
|+3½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-17
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|42
|38
|.525
|8
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|22-20
|20-18
|Miami
|38
|40
|.487
|11
|4
|6-4
|W-5
|19-16
|19-24
|Washington
|29
|53
|.354
|22
|15
|4-6
|L-5
|14-31
|15-22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|47
|35
|.573
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|20-15
|27-20
|St. Louis
|44
|38
|.537
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|24-16
|20-22
|Pittsburgh
|32
|47
|.405
|13½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|19-22
|13-25
|Chicago
|32
|48
|.400
|14
|11
|6-4
|L-2
|17-27
|15-21
|Cincinnati
|27
|52
|.342
|18½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-26
|14-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|24-13
|26-16
|San Diego
|47
|35
|.573
|4½
|+3
|3-7
|L-1
|21-17
|26-18
|San Francisco
|40
|38
|.513
|9½
|2
|2-8
|L-5
|21-20
|19-18
|Arizona
|36
|44
|.450
|14½
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|20-22
|16-22
|Colorado
|35
|45
|.438
|15½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|23-21
|12-24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings
Houston 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Toronto 1
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Arizona 8, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 2
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
