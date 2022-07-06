All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|23
|.716
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|34-9
|24-14
|Boston
|45
|36
|.556
|13
|+1½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-17
|24-19
|Tampa Bay
|44
|37
|.543
|14
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-17
|19-20
|Toronto
|44
|38
|.537
|14½
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|25-18
|19-20
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|20½
|6
|5-5
|W-3
|20-17
|18-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|25-18
|22-19
|Cleveland
|40
|40
|.500
|5
|3
|3-7
|L-4
|20-17
|20-23
|Chicago
|38
|41
|.481
|6½
|4½
|5-4
|L-2
|16-23
|22-18
|Detroit
|34
|47
|.420
|11½
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|23-24
|11-23
|Kansas City
|29
|50
|.367
|15½
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|14-25
|15-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|26-11
|27-16
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|13½
|3½
|7-3
|W-4
|20-20
|21-22
|Texas
|37
|42
|.468
|15½
|5½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-20
|20-22
|Los Angeles
|37
|45
|.451
|17
|7
|3-7
|L-4
|21-23
|16-22
|Oakland
|28
|55
|.337
|26½
|16½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-28
|18-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|31
|.617
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-13
|24-18
|Atlanta
|48
|34
|.585
|2½
|+4½
|7-3
|W-2
|26-17
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|23-20
|20-18
|Miami
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|3
|7-3
|W-6
|20-16
|19-24
|Washington
|29
|54
|.349
|22
|15
|3-7
|L-6
|14-31
|15-23
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|47
|36
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-16
|27-20
|St. Louis
|44
|39
|.530
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|24-16
|20-23
|Pittsburgh
|33
|47
|.413
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-22
|13-25
|Chicago
|33
|48
|.407
|13
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|17-27
|16-21
|Cincinnati
|28
|52
|.350
|17½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-26
|14-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|51
|29
|.638
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|25-13
|26-16
|San Diego
|47
|36
|.566
|5½
|+3
|2-8
|L-2
|21-18
|26-18
|San Francisco
|40
|39
|.506
|10½
|2
|2-8
|L-6
|21-20
|19-19
|Arizona
|37
|44
|.457
|14½
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|21-22
|16-22
|Colorado
|35
|46
|.432
|16½
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|23-21
|12-25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 11, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Kansas City 7
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 11, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-4) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
