Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
59
23
.720
_
_
7-3
W-1
34-9
25-14

Boston
45
37
.549
14

4-6
L-2
21-18
24-19

Tampa Bay
45
37
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 59 23 .720 _ _ 7-3 W-1 34-9 25-14
Boston 45 37 .549 14 4-6 L-2 21-18 24-19
Tampa Bay 45 37 .549 14 5-5 W-2 25-17 20-20
Toronto 45 38 .542 14½ _ 4-6 W-1 25-18 20-20
Baltimore 39 44 .470 20½ 6 5-5 W-4 21-17 18-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 47 38 .553 _ _ 5-5 L-1 25-18 22-20
Cleveland 40 40 .500 3-7 L-4 20-17 20-23
Chicago 39 41 .488 6-4 W-1 17-23 22-18
Detroit 34 47 .420 11 10 6-4 W-4 23-24 11-23
Kansas City 30 50 .375 14½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 14-25 16-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 53 28 .654 _ _ 8-2 L-1 26-12 27-16
Seattle 41 42 .494 13 4 7-3 W-4 20-20 21-22
Texas 37 43 .463 15½ 3-7 L-4 17-20 20-23
Los Angeles 38 45 .458 16 7 4-6 W-1 21-23 17-22
Oakland 28 56 .333 26½ 17½ 3-7 L-1 10-29 18-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 51 31 .622 _ _ 5-5 W-1 26-13 25-18
Atlanta 49 34 .590 +5½ 7-3 W-3 27-17 22-17
Philadelphia 43 39 .524 8 _ 6-4 L-1 23-21 20-18
Miami 39 41 .488 11 3 7-3 L-1 20-17 19-24
Washington 30 54 .357 22 14 4-6 W-1 14-31 16-23

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 47 37 .560 _ _ 6-4 L-2 20-17 27-20
St. Louis 44 40 .524 3 _ 3-7 L-4 24-16 20-24
Chicago 34 48 .415 12 9 7-3 W-2 17-27 17-21
Pittsburgh 34 48 .415 12 9 5-5 W-1 20-23 14-25
Cincinnati 28 54 .341 18 15 3-7 L-2 14-28 14-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 52 29 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-3 26-13 26-16
San Diego 47 36 .566 6 +3½ 2-8 L-2 21-18 26-18
San Francisco 41 39 .513 10½ 1 3-7 W-1 21-20 20-19
Arizona 37 45 .451 15½ 6 5-5 L-1 21-23 16-22
Colorado 35 47 .427 17½ 8 4-6 L-3 23-21 12-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 8, 10 innings

Toronto 2, Oakland 1

Baltimore 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 7, Houston 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Texas (Gray 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 5-5) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories