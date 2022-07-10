All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|61
|24
|.718
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-9
|27-15
|Boston
|46
|39
|.541
|15
|+1½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-20
|24-19
|Tampa Bay
|45
|40
|.529
|16
|+½
|5-5
|L-3
|25-17
|20-23
|Toronto
|45
|41
|.523
|16½
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|25-18
|20-23
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|.494
|19
|2½
|8-2
|W-8
|25-17
|18-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|25-18
|23-22
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|.494
|4½
|2½
|2-8
|L-1
|20-17
|21-25
|Chicago
|41
|43
|.488
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|19-25
|22-18
|Detroit
|36
|49
|.424
|10½
|8½
|7-3
|L-2
|23-24
|13-25
|Kansas City
|32
|52
|.381
|14
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|16-26
|16-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|27-12
|29-17
|Seattle
|44
|42
|.512
|12½
|1
|9-1
|W-7
|23-20
|21-22
|Texas
|39
|44
|.470
|16
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|19-21
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|38
|49
|.437
|19
|7½
|2-8
|L-4
|21-23
|17-26
|Oakland
|29
|58
|.333
|28
|16½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-31
|18-27
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|53
|33
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-15
|25-18
|Atlanta
|52
|35
|.598
|1½
|+5½
|8-2
|W-3
|30-18
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|46
|40
|.535
|7
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|24-21
|22-19
|Miami
|41
|43
|.488
|11
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|20-17
|21-26
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24
|17
|1-9
|L-4
|14-31
|16-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|21-19
|27-20
|St. Louis
|46
|42
|.523
|2½
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|25-18
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|36
|50
|.419
|11½
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|20-23
|16-27
|Chicago
|34
|51
|.400
|13
|11½
|5-5
|L-3
|17-27
|17-24
|Cincinnati
|32
|54
|.372
|15½
|14
|6-4
|W-4
|18-28
|14-26
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|55
|29
|.655
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|29-13
|26-16
|San Diego
|49
|37
|.570
|7
|+3
|4-6
|L-1
|23-19
|26-18
|San Francisco
|42
|41
|.506
|12½
|2½
|2-8
|W-1
|21-20
|21-21
|Arizona
|38
|47
|.447
|17½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-25
|16-22
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|18½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-21
|14-27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
Texas 9, Minnesota 7
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Houston 6, Oakland 1
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (Ureña 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
