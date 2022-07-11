On Air: Business of Government Hour
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 61 25 .709 _ _ 5-5 L-2 34-9 27-16
Boston 47 39 .547 14 +2½ 4-6 W-2 23-20 24-19
Tampa Bay 45 40 .529 15½ +1 5-5 L-3 25-17 20-23
Toronto 45 42 .517 16½ _ 1-9 L-4 25-18 20-24
Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½ 2 8-2 W-8 25-17 18-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 48 40 .545 _ _ 5-5 W-1 25-18 23-22
Cleveland 41 42 .494 2 2-8 L-1 20-17 21-25
Chicago 41 43 .488 5 6-4 W-2 19-25 22-18
Detroit 36 49 .424 10½ 8 7-3 L-2 23-24 13-25
Kansas City 32 52 .381 14 11½ 5-5 W-1 16-26 16-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 56 29 .659 _ _ 8-2 W-1 27-12 29-17
Seattle 45 42 .517 12 _ 9-1 W-8 24-20 21-22
Texas 39 44 .470 16 4 3-7 L-1 19-21 20-23
Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19 7 2-8 L-4 21-23 17-26
Oakland 29 58 .333 28 16 4-6 L-1 11-31 18-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 53 33 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-15 25-18
Atlanta 52 35 .598 +5½ 8-2 W-3 30-18 22-17
Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7 _ 7-3 L-1 24-21 22-19
Miami 41 43 .488 11 4 7-3 W-1 20-17 21-26
Washington 30 58 .341 24 17 1-9 L-4 14-31 16-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _ _ 4-6 L-2 21-19 27-20
St. Louis 46 42 .523 1 3-7 W-1 25-18 21-24
Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½ 10 5-5 W-2 20-23 16-27
Chicago 34 52 .395 13½ 12 4-6 L-4 17-27 17-25
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½ 14 6-4 W-4 18-28 14-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _ _ 9-1 W-7 30-13 26-16
San Diego 49 38 .563 8 +2½ 3-7 L-2 23-20 26-18
San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½ 2 3-7 W-2 21-20 22-21
Arizona 38 48 .442 18½ 8 4-6 L-1 22-26 16-22
Colorado 38 48 .442 18½ 8 5-5 W-1 23-21 15-27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

