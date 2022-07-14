All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
62
26
.705
_
_
5-5
W-1
35-10
27-16
Tampa Bay
48
40
.545
14
+1½
6-4
W-3
28-17
20-23
Boston
47
42
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|28-15
|27-19
|Atlanta
|53
|37
|.589
|2½
|+5½
|7-3
|L-1
|31-20
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|46
|43
|.517
|9
|1
|5-5
|L-4
|24-21
|22-22
|Miami
|43
|45
|.489
|11½
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|22-19
|21-26
|Washington
|30
|60
|.333
|25½
|17½
|1-9
|L-6
|14-33
|16-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|21-19
|28-21
|St. Louis
|48
|43
|.527
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-19
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
|9½
|5-5
|L-2
|20-23
|18-29
|Chicago
|34
|54
|.386
|14½
|12½
|2-8
|L-6
|17-29
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|33
|55
|.375
|15½
|13½
|6-4
|L-1
|18-28
|15-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|30-13
|27-17
|San Diego
|50
|41
|.549
|9
|+2
|3-7
|L-3
|23-20
|27-21
|San Francisco
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|23-21
|22-21
|Colorado
|41
|49
|.456
|17½
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|26-22
|15-27
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|19
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|22-26
|17-24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 5, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 5
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
