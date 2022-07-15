All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|62
|27
|.697
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|35-11
|27-16
|Tampa Bay
|50
|40
|.556
|12½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-5
|30-17
|20-23
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|15
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|28-19
|20-24
|Boston
|47
|43
|.522
|15½
|½
|2-8
|L-4
|23-20
|24-23
|Baltimore
|45
|45
|.500
|17½
|2½
|9-1
|L-1
|25-17
|20-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|49
|42
|.538
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|26-20
|23-22
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|.506
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|24-19
|21-25
|Chicago
|44
|45
|.494
|4
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|19-25
|25-20
|Detroit
|37
|54
|.407
|12
|11
|3-7
|L-3
|23-24
|14-30
|Kansas City
|36
|54
|.400
|12½
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-27
|17-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|58
|31
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|27-13
|31-18
|Seattle
|48
|42
|.533
|10½
|+½
|10-0
|W-11
|24-20
|24-22
|Texas
|41
|46
|.471
|16
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|21-23
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|39
|51
|.433
|19½
|8½
|2-8
|L-1
|22-25
|17-26
|Oakland
|31
|60
|.341
|28
|17
|5-5
|W-1
|11-31
|20-29
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|56
|34
|.622
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|28-15
|28-19
|Atlanta
|55
|37
|.598
|2
|+7
|7-3
|W-2
|31-20
|24-17
|Philadelphia
|47
|43
|.522
|9
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-21
|23-22
|Miami
|43
|46
|.483
|12½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-20
|21-26
|Washington
|30
|62
|.326
|27
|18
|1-9
|L-8
|14-35
|16-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|50
|40
|.556
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|21-19
|29-21
|St. Louis
|48
|44
|.522
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|27-20
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|38
|52
|.422
|12
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|20-23
|18-29
|Chicago
|34
|55
|.382
|15½
|12½
|2-8
|L-7
|17-30
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|34
|55
|.382
|15½
|12½
|7-3
|W-1
|18-28
|16-27
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|58
|30
|.659
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|30-13
|28-17
|San Diego
|50
|41
|.549
|9½
|+2½
|3-7
|L-3
|23-20
|27-21
|San Francisco
|45
|43
|.511
|13
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|23-22
|22-21
|Colorado
|41
|49
|.456
|18
|6
|6-4
|W-3
|26-22
|15-27
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|19½
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-26
|17-24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Texas 5
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Houston 1
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 5
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
