Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 62 27 .697 _ _ 4-6 L-1 35-11 27-16
Tampa Bay 50 40 .556 12½ +2½ 7-3 W-5 30-17 20-23
Toronto 48 43 .527 15 _ 4-6 W-1 28-19 20-24
Boston 47 43 .522 15½ ½ 2-8 L-4 23-20 24-23
Baltimore 45 45 .500 17½ 9-1 L-1 25-17 20-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 49 42 .538 _ _ 4-6 L-1 26-20 23-22
Cleveland 45 44 .506 3 2 5-5 W-2 24-19 21-25
Chicago 44 45 .494 4 3 6-4 W-3 19-25 25-20
Detroit 37 54 .407 12 11 3-7 L-3 23-24 14-30
Kansas City 36 54 .400 12½ 11½ 6-4 L-1 19-27 17-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 58 31 .652 _ _ 6-4 L-1 27-13 31-18
Seattle 48 42 .533 10½ 10-0 W-11 24-20 24-22
Texas 41 46 .471 16 5 4-6 L-1 21-23 20-23
Los Angeles 39 51 .433 19½ 2-8 L-1 22-25 17-26
Oakland 31 60 .341 28 17 5-5 W-1 11-31 20-29

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 56 34 .622 _ _ 6-4 W-2 28-15 28-19
Atlanta 55 37 .598 2 +7 7-3 W-2 31-20 24-17
Philadelphia 47 43 .522 9 _ 5-5 W-1 24-21 23-22
Miami 43 46 .483 12½ 4-6 L-1 22-20 21-26
Washington 30 62 .326 27 18 1-9 L-8 14-35 16-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 50 40 .556 _ _ 5-5 W-1 21-19 29-21
St. Louis 48 44 .522 3 _ 4-6 L-2 27-20 21-24
Pittsburgh 38 52 .422 12 9 5-5 L-2 20-23 18-29
Chicago 34 55 .382 15½ 12½ 2-8 L-7 17-30 17-25
Cincinnati 34 55 .382 15½ 12½ 7-3 W-1 18-28 16-27

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 58 30 .659 _ _ 9-1 W-2 30-13 28-17
San Diego 50 41 .549 +2½ 3-7 L-3 23-20 27-21
San Francisco 45 43 .511 13 1 5-5 L-1 23-22 22-21
Colorado 41 49 .456 18 6 6-4 W-3 26-22 15-27
Arizona 39 50 .438 19½ 4-6 L-2 22-26 17-24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 5

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Top Stories