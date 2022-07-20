On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 64 28 .696 _ _ 5-5 W-2 37-12 27-16
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13 +1½ 6-4 W-1 31-18 20-23
Toronto 50 43 .538 14½ _ 5-5 W-3 30-19 20-24
Boston 48 45 .516 16½ 2 3-7 L-2 23-20 25-25
Baltimore 46 46 .500 18 8-2 L-1 25-17 21-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ _ 3-7 L-1 27-22 23-22
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 6-4 W-3 25-19 21-25
Chicago 46 46 .500 3 7-3 W-1 19-25 27-21
Detroit 37 55 .402 12 12½ 2-8 L-4 23-24 14-31
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13 13½ 5-5 L-3 19-27 17-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 59 32 .648 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-14 31-18
Seattle 51 42 .548 9 +1 10-0 W-14 24-20 27-22
Texas 41 49 .456 17½ 4-6 L-4 21-26 20-23
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½ 10½ 2-8 L-3 22-27 17-26
Oakland 32 61 .344 28 18 4-6 W-1 11-31 21-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 58 35 .624 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-15 30-20
Atlanta 56 38 .596 +6 7-3 L-1 31-20 25-18
Philadelphia 49 43 .533 _ 6-4 W-3 24-21 25-22
Miami 43 48 .473 14 4-6 L-3 22-22 21-26
Washington 31 63 .330 27½ 19 1-9 W-1 15-36 16-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ _ 3-7 L-3 21-19 29-24
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 29-20 21-24
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 10½ 5-5 W-1 20-23 19-31
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ 14 1-9 W-1 18-32 17-25
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15 14½ 6-4 L-2 18-28 16-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ _ 9-1 W-4 30-13 30-17
San Diego 52 42 .553 10 +2 4-6 L-1 25-21 27-21
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½ ½ 7-3 W-3 26-22 22-21
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½ 7-3 L-1 28-23 15-27
Arizona 40 52 .435 21 9 3-7 W-1 22-26 18-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-4), 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:09 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

