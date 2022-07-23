Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 65 31 .677 _ _ 4-6 L-1 37-12 28-19
Tampa Bay 52 42 .553 12 +1½ 7-3 L-1 31-18 21-24
Toronto 52 43 .547 12½ +1 7-3 W-5 30-19 22-24
Boston 48 47 .505 16½ 3 2-8 L-4 23-22 25-25
Baltimore 47 47 .500 17 7-3 W-1 26-18 21-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 51 44 .537 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-22 24-22
Cleveland 48 45 .516 2 2 7-3 L-1 25-19 23-26
Chicago 47 48 .495 4 4 6-4 W-1 20-27 27-21
Detroit 38 57 .400 13 13 2-8 L-2 23-25 15-32
Kansas City 37 57 .394 13½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 20-28 17-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 63 32 .663 _ _ 7-3 W-4 30-14 33-18
Seattle 51 44 .537 12 _ 8-2 L-2 24-22 27-22
Texas 42 51 .452 20 8 3-7 L-2 21-26 21-25
Los Angeles 39 55 .415 23½ 11½ 1-9 L-5 22-27 17-28
Oakland 35 62 .361 29 17 6-4 W-3 14-32 21-30

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

