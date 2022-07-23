All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
65
31
.677
_
_
4-6
L-1
37-12
28-19
Tampa Bay
52
42
.553
12
+1½
7-3
L-1
31-18
21-24
Toronto
52
43
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|65
|31
|.677
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|37-12
|28-19
|Tampa Bay
|52
|42
|.553
|12
|+1½
|7-3
|L-1
|31-18
|21-24
|Toronto
|52
|43
|.547
|12½
|+1
|7-3
|W-5
|30-19
|22-24
|Boston
|48
|47
|.505
|16½
|3
|2-8
|L-4
|23-22
|25-25
|Baltimore
|47
|47
|.500
|17
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|26-18
|21-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|51
|44
|.537
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-22
|24-22
|Cleveland
|48
|45
|.516
|2
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|25-19
|23-26
|Chicago
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|20-27
|27-21
|Detroit
|38
|57
|.400
|13
|13
|2-8
|L-2
|23-25
|15-32
|Kansas City
|37
|57
|.394
|13½
|13½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-28
|17-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|63
|32
|.663
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|30-14
|33-18
|Seattle
|51
|44
|.537
|12
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|24-22
|27-22
|Texas
|42
|51
|.452
|20
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|21-26
|21-25
|Los Angeles
|39
|55
|.415
|23½
|11½
|1-9
|L-5
|22-27
|17-28
|Oakland
|35
|62
|.361
|29
|17
|6-4
|W-3
|14-32
|21-30
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6
Toronto 28, Boston 5
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.