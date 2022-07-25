All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
66
31
.680
_
_
5-5
W-1
37-12
29-19
Toronto
53
43
.552
12½
+2
8-2
W-6
30-19
23-24
Tampa Bay
52
43
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|37-12
|29-19
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|+2
|8-2
|W-6
|30-19
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|52
|43
|.547
|13
|+1½
|7-3
|L-2
|31-18
|21-25
|Boston
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
|3
|1-9
|L-5
|23-23
|25-25
|Baltimore
|47
|48
|.495
|18
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|26-19
|21-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|27-22
|25-22
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|3
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|25-19
|23-27
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|21-27
|27-21
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|.400
|13½
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|21-28
|17-29
|Detroit
|38
|58
|.396
|14
|13
|2-8
|L-3
|23-26
|15-32
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|32
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|30-14
|34-18
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|13
|_
|7-3
|L-3
|24-23
|27-22
|Texas
|43
|51
|.457
|20
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|21-26
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|40
|55
|.421
|23½
|10½
|2-8
|W-1
|22-27
|18-28
|Oakland
|35
|63
|.357
|30
|17
|6-4
|L-1
|14-33
|21-30
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|29-17
|30-20
|Atlanta
|58
|39
|.598
|1½
|+7
|6-4
|L-1
|33-21
|25-18
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|9½
|1
|3-7
|L-3
|24-24
|25-22
|Miami
|45
|50
|.474
|13½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|22-23
|23-27
|Washington
|32
|65
|.330
|27½
|19
|2-8
|W-1
|15-36
|17-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|43
|.552
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|24-19
|29-24
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|29-20
|22-26
|Pittsburgh
|40
|56
|.417
|13
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-25
|19-31
|Chicago
|38
|57
|.400
|14½
|12
|4-6
|W-4
|18-32
|20-25
|Cincinnati
|36
|58
|.383
|16
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-29
|16-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|64
|30
|.681
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|34-13
|30-17
|San Diego
|54
|43
|.557
|11½
|+3
|5-5
|L-1
|25-21
|29-22
|San Francisco
|48
|47
|.505
|16½
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|26-22
|22-25
|Colorado
|43
|53
|.448
|22
|7½
|5-5
|L-4
|28-23
|15-30
|Arizona
|42
|53
|.442
|22½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|24-27
|18-26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.