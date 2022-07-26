All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
66
31
.680
_
_
5-5
W-1
37-12
29-19
Toronto
53
43
.552
12½
+1½
8-2
W-6
30-19
23-24
Tampa Bay
52
44
...
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|37-12
|29-19
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-6
|30-19
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|52
|44
|.542
|13½
|+½
|6-4
|L-3
|31-18
|21-26
|Boston
|49
|48
|.505
|17
|3
|2-8
|W-1
|24-23
|25-25
|Baltimore
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-19
|21-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|27-22
|25-22
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|25-19
|23-28
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|21-27
|27-21
|Kansas City
|39
|57
|.406
|13
|12½
|5-5
|W-3
|22-28
|17-29
|Detroit
|39
|58
|.402
|13½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|24-26
|15-32
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|33
|.660
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|30-14
|34-19
|Seattle
|52
|45
|.536
|12
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|25-23
|27-22
|Texas
|43
|52
|.453
|20
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|21-26
|22-26
|Los Angeles
|40
|56
|.417
|23½
|11½
|2-8
|L-1
|22-27
|18-29
|Oakland
|36
|63
|.364
|29
|17
|6-4
|W-1
|15-33
|21-30
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|29-17
|30-20
|Atlanta
|58
|40
|.592
|2
|+6½
|6-4
|L-2
|33-21
|25-19
|Philadelphia
|50
|46
|.521
|9
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|25-24
|25-22
|Miami
|45
|51
|.469
|14
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-23
|23-28
|Washington
|33
|65
|.337
|27
|18½
|3-7
|W-2
|15-36
|18-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|44
|.546
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-20
|29-24
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|29-20
|22-26
|Pittsburgh
|40
|57
|.412
|13
|11
|3-7
|L-2
|21-25
|19-32
|Chicago
|39
|57
|.406
|13½
|11½
|5-5
|W-5
|19-32
|20-25
|Cincinnati
|37
|58
|.389
|15
|13
|6-4
|W-2
|21-29
|16-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|64
|31
|.674
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|34-14
|30-17
|San Diego
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-2
|25-21
|29-23
|San Francisco
|48
|48
|.500
|16½
|2½
|4-6
|L-5
|26-22
|22-26
|Colorado
|44
|53
|.454
|21
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|28-23
|16-30
|Arizona
|43
|53
|.448
|21½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-27
|18-26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 7, Houston 5
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
