On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
66
31
.680
_
_
5-5
W-1
37-12
29-19

Toronto
53
43
.552
12½
+1½
8-2
W-6
30-19
23-24

Tampa Bay
52
44
...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 66 31 .680 _ _ 5-5 W-1 37-12 29-19
Toronto 53 43 .552 12½ +1½ 8-2 W-6 30-19 23-24
Tampa Bay 52 44 .542 13½ 6-4 L-3 31-18 21-26
Boston 49 48 .505 17 3 2-8 W-1 24-23 25-25
Baltimore 48 48 .500 17½ 6-4 W-1 27-19 21-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 52 44 .542 _ _ 5-5 W-2 27-22 25-22
Cleveland 48 47 .505 3 5-5 L-3 25-19 23-28
Chicago 48 48 .500 4 7-3 W-2 21-27 27-21
Kansas City 39 57 .406 13 12½ 5-5 W-3 22-28 17-29
Detroit 39 58 .402 13½ 13 3-7 W-1 24-26 15-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 33 .660 _ _ 7-3 L-1 30-14 34-19
Seattle 52 45 .536 12 _ 7-3 W-1 25-23 27-22
Texas 43 52 .453 20 8 3-7 L-1 21-26 22-26
Los Angeles 40 56 .417 23½ 11½ 2-8 L-1 22-27 18-29
Oakland 36 63 .364 29 17 6-4 W-1 15-33 21-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 59 37 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 29-17 30-20
Atlanta 58 40 .592 2 +6½ 6-4 L-2 33-21 25-19
Philadelphia 50 46 .521 9 ½ 4-6 W-1 25-24 25-22
Miami 45 51 .469 14 4-6 L-1 22-23 23-28
Washington 33 65 .337 27 18½ 3-7 W-2 15-36 18-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 44 .546 _ _ 5-5 L-1 24-20 29-24
St. Louis 51 46 .526 2 _ 6-4 L-1 29-20 22-26
Pittsburgh 40 57 .412 13 11 3-7 L-2 21-25 19-32
Chicago 39 57 .406 13½ 11½ 5-5 W-5 19-32 20-25
Cincinnati 37 58 .389 15 13 6-4 W-2 21-29 16-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 64 31 .674 _ _ 8-2 L-1 34-14 30-17
San Diego 54 44 .551 11½ +2½ 4-6 L-2 25-21 29-23
San Francisco 48 48 .500 16½ 4-6 L-5 26-22 22-26
Colorado 44 53 .454 21 7 6-4 W-1 28-23 16-30
Arizona 43 53 .448 21½ 5-5 W-1 25-27 18-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories