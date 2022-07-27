On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
66
32
.673
_
_
4-6
L-1
37-12
29-20

Toronto
54
43
.557
11½
+2
9-1
W-7
31-19
23-24

Tampa Bay
52
45
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 66 32 .673 _ _ 4-6 L-1 37-12 29-20
Toronto 54 43 .557 11½ +2 9-1 W-7 31-19 23-24
Tampa Bay 52 45 .536 13½ _ 5-5 L-4 31-18 21-27
Baltimore 49 48 .505 16½ 3 6-4 W-2 28-19 21-29
Boston 49 49 .500 17 2-8 L-1 24-24 25-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 52 45 .536 _ _ 5-5 L-1 27-22 25-23
Cleveland 49 47 .510 6-4 W-1 25-19 24-28
Chicago 49 48 .505 3 3 7-3 W-3 21-27 28-21
Kansas City 39 58 .402 13 13 5-5 L-1 22-29 17-29
Detroit 39 59 .398 13½ 13½ 2-8 L-1 24-27 15-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 34 .653 _ _ 6-4 L-2 30-14 34-20
Seattle 53 45 .541 11 7-3 W-2 26-23 27-22
Texas 43 53 .448 20 2-8 L-2 21-26 22-27
Los Angeles 41 56 .423 22½ 11 3-7 W-1 22-27 19-29
Oakland 37 63 .370 28 16½ 7-3 W-2 16-33 21-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 60 37 .619 _ _ 6-4 W-2 30-17 30-20
Atlanta 59 40 .596 2 +7½ 6-4 W-1 33-21 26-19
Philadelphia 50 47 .515 10 ½ 4-6 L-1 25-25 25-22
Miami 46 51 .474 14 4-6 W-1 22-23 24-28
Washington 34 65 .343 27 17½ 4-6 W-3 15-36 19-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 54 44 .551 _ _ 5-5 W-1 25-20 29-24
St. Louis 51 47 .520 3 _ 5-5 L-2 29-20 22-27
Chicago 40 57 .412 13½ 10½ 6-4 W-6 20-32 20-25
Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14 11 2-8 L-3 21-25 19-33
Cincinnati 37 59 .385 16 13 5-5 L-1 21-30 16-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 64 32 .667 _ _ 8-2 L-2 34-15 30-17
San Diego 55 44 .556 10½ +3½ 5-5 W-1 25-21 30-23
San Francisco 48 49 .495 16½ 3-7 L-6 26-22 22-27
Arizona 44 53 .454 20½ 5-5 W-2 26-27 18-26
Colorado 44 54 .449 21 7 5-5 L-1 28-24 16-30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Boston (Crawford 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories