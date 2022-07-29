All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|67
|33
|.670
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|38-12
|29-21
|Toronto
|55
|44
|.556
|11½
|+2½
|8-2
|W-1
|32-20
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|53
|47
|.530
|14
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|31-19
|22-28
|Baltimore
|50
|49
|.505
|16½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-20
|21-29
|Boston
|50
|50
|.500
|17
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|25-25
|25-25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|.531
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|27-22
|25-24
|Cleveland
|51
|48
|.515
|1½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-19
|26-29
|Chicago
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|21-27
|28-22
|Detroit
|40
|60
|.400
|13
|13
|3-7
|L-1
|25-27
|15-33
|Kansas City
|39
|60
|.394
|13½
|13½
|3-7
|L-3
|22-30
|17-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|65
|35
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|31-14
|34-21
|Seattle
|54
|46
|.540
|11
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|27-23
|27-23
|Texas
|44
|54
|.449
|20
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|21-26
|23-28
|Los Angeles
|42
|57
|.424
|22½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|22-28
|20-29
|Oakland
|38
|63
|.376
|27½
|15½
|7-3
|W-3
|17-33
|21-30
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|31-17
|31-20
|Atlanta
|60
|41
|.594
|3
|+6½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-21
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|52
|47
|.525
|10
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|26-25
|26-22
|Miami
|47
|53
|.470
|15½
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|22-24
|25-29
|Washington
|34
|67
|.337
|29
|19½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-37
|19-30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|55
|44
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|26-20
|29-24
|St. Louis
|53
|47
|.530
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|29-20
|24-27
|Chicago
|40
|58
|.408
|14½
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|20-32
|20-26
|Pittsburgh
|40
|59
|.404
|15
|12½
|2-8
|L-4
|21-26
|19-33
|Cincinnati
|38
|60
|.388
|16½
|14
|5-5
|L-1
|22-31
|16-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|66
|32
|.673
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|35-15
|31-17
|San Diego
|55
|45
|.550
|12
|+2
|5-5
|L-1
|25-21
|30-24
|San Francisco
|49
|50
|.495
|17½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|27-22
|22-28
|Arizona
|45
|54
|.455
|21½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-27
|18-27
|Colorado
|45
|55
|.450
|22
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|29-25
|16-30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
