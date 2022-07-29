Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 67 33 .670 _ _ 5-5 W-1 38-12 29-21
Toronto 55 44 .556 11½ +2½ 8-2 W-1 32-20 23-24
Tampa Bay 53 47 .530 14 _ 3-7 L-2 31-19 22-28
Baltimore 50 49 .505 16½ 5-5 W-1 29-20 21-29
Boston 50 50 .500 17 3 3-7 W-1 25-25 25-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 52 46 .531 _ _ 4-6 L-2 27-22 25-24
Cleveland 51 48 .515 6-4 W-1 25-19 26-29
Chicago 49 49 .500 3 3 6-4 L-1 21-27 28-22
Detroit 40 60 .400 13 13 3-7 L-1 25-27 15-33
Kansas City 39 60 .394 13½ 13½ 3-7 L-3 22-30 17-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 65 35 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-1 31-14 34-21
Seattle 54 46 .540 11 +1 6-4 L-1 27-23 27-23
Texas 44 54 .449 20 8 3-7 W-1 21-26 23-28
Los Angeles 42 57 .424 22½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 22-28 20-29
Oakland 38 63 .376 27½ 15½ 7-3 W-3 17-33 21-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 62 37 .626 _ _ 7-3 W-4 31-17 31-20
Atlanta 60 41 .594 3 +6½ 6-4 W-1 34-21 26-20
Philadelphia 52 47 .525 10 ½ 6-4 W-2 26-25 26-22
Miami 47 53 .470 15½ 6 4-6 L-1 22-24 25-29
Washington 34 67 .337 29 19½ 4-6 L-2 15-37 19-30

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _ _ 6-4 W-2 26-20 29-24
St. Louis 53 47 .530 _ 5-5 W-2 29-20 24-27
Chicago 40 58 .408 14½ 12 6-4 L-1 20-32 20-26
Pittsburgh 40 59 .404 15 12½ 2-8 L-4 21-26 19-33
Cincinnati 38 60 .388 16½ 14 5-5 L-1 22-31 16-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 66 32 .673 _ _ 8-2 W-2 35-15 31-17
San Diego 55 45 .550 12 +2 5-5 L-1 25-21 30-24
San Francisco 49 50 .495 17½ 3-7 W-1 27-22 22-28
Arizona 45 54 .455 21½ 6-4 L-1 27-27 18-27
Colorado 45 55 .450 22 8 4-6 L-1 29-25 16-30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

