Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 23 .716 _
Boston 45 36 .556 13
Tampa Bay 44 37 .543 14
Toronto 44 38 .537 14½
Baltimore 38 44 .463 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 37 .560 _
Cleveland 40 40 .500 5
Chicago 38 41 .481
Detroit 34 47 .420 11½
Kansas City 29 50 .367 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 53 27 .663 _
Seattle 41 42 .494 13½
Texas 37 42 .468 15½
Los Angeles 37 45 .451 17
Oakland 28 55 .337 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 31 .617 _
Atlanta 48 34 .585
Philadelphia 43 38 .531 7
Miami 39 40 .494 10
Washington 29 54 .349 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 37 .560 _
St. Louis 44 39 .530
Chicago 34 48 .415 12
Pittsburgh 33 47 .413 12
Cincinnati 28 52 .350 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 29 .638 _
San Diego 47 36 .566
San Francisco 40 39 .506 10½
Arizona 37 44 .457 14½
Colorado 35 46 .432 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 11, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-4) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories