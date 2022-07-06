Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|23
|.716
|_
|Boston
|45
|36
|.556
|13
|Tampa Bay
|44
|37
|.543
|14
|Toronto
|44
|38
|.537
|14½
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|20½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|40
|.500
|5
|Chicago
|38
|41
|.481
|6½
|Detroit
|34
|47
|.420
|11½
|Kansas City
|29
|50
|.367
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|13½
|Texas
|37
|42
|.468
|15½
|Los Angeles
|37
|45
|.451
|17
|Oakland
|28
|55
|.337
|26½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|31
|.617
|_
|Atlanta
|48
|34
|.585
|2½
|Philadelphia
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|Miami
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|Washington
|29
|54
|.349
|22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|St. Louis
|44
|39
|.530
|2½
|Chicago
|34
|48
|.415
|12
|Pittsburgh
|33
|47
|.413
|12
|Cincinnati
|28
|52
|.350
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|29
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|47
|36
|.566
|5½
|San Francisco
|40
|39
|.506
|10½
|Arizona
|37
|44
|.457
|14½
|Colorado
|35
|46
|.432
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 11, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Kansas City 7
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 11, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-4) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
