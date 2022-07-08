Trending:
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

...

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 60 23 .723 _
Boston 45 38 .542 15
Tampa Bay 45 38 .542 15
Toronto 45 39 .536 15½
Baltimore 41 44 .482 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 38 .553 _
Cleveland 40 41 .494 5
Chicago 39 42 .481 6
Detroit 35 47 .427 10½
Kansas City 31 51 .378 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 28 .659 _
Seattle 42 42 .500 13
Texas 37 43 .463 16
Los Angeles 38 47 .447 17½
Oakland 28 56 .333 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 32 .619 _
Atlanta 49 35 .583 3
Philadelphia 44 39 .530
Miami 40 42 .488 11
Washington 30 55 .353 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 37 .560 _
St. Louis 45 40 .529
Chicago 34 49 .410 12½
Pittsburgh 34 49 .410 12½
Cincinnati 30 54 .357 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 29 .646 _
San Diego 48 36 .571 6
San Francisco 41 40 .506 11½
Arizona 37 46 .446 16½
Colorado 36 47 .434 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

