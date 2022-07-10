Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
61
24
.718
_

Boston
46
39
.541
15

Tampa Bay
45
40
.529
16

Toronto
45
41
.523
16½

Baltimore
43
44
.494
19

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 24 .718 _
Boston 46 39 .541 15
Tampa Bay 45 40 .529 16
Toronto 45 41 .523 16½
Baltimore 43 44 .494 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 40 .545 _
Cleveland 41 42 .494
Chicago 41 43 .488 5
Detroit 36 49 .424 10½
Kansas City 32 52 .381 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 29 .659 _
Seattle 44 42 .512 12½
Texas 39 44 .470 16
Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19
Oakland 29 58 .333 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 33 .616 _
Atlanta 52 35 .598
Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7
Miami 41 43 .488 11
Washington 30 58 .341 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _
St. Louis 46 42 .523
Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½
Chicago 34 51 .400 13
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 29 .655 _
San Diego 49 37 .570 7
San Francisco 42 41 .506 12½
Arizona 38 47 .447 17½
Colorado 37 48 .435 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (Ureña 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 World Congress
7|17 2022 International Conference
7|17 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories