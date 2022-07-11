Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
61
25
.709
_
Boston
47
39
.547
14
Tampa Bay
45
40
.529
15½
Toronto
45
42
.517
16½
Baltimore
43
44
.494
18½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|25
|.709
|_
|Boston
|47
|39
|.547
|14
|Tampa Bay
|45
|40
|.529
|15½
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|16½
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|.494
|18½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|.494
|4½
|Chicago
|41
|43
|.488
|5
|Detroit
|36
|49
|.424
|10½
|Kansas City
|32
|52
|.381
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|Texas
|39
|44
|.470
|16
|Los Angeles
|38
|49
|.437
|19
|Oakland
|29
|58
|.333
|28
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|33
|.616
|_
|Atlanta
|52
|35
|.598
|1½
|Philadelphia
|46
|40
|.535
|7
|Miami
|41
|43
|.488
|11
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|46
|42
|.523
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|50
|.419
|11½
|Chicago
|34
|52
|.395
|13½
|Cincinnati
|32
|54
|.372
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|San Diego
|49
|38
|.563
|8
|San Francisco
|43
|41
|.512
|12½
|Arizona
|38
|48
|.442
|18½
|Colorado
|38
|48
|.442
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Houston 6, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, Toronto 5
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 12, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.