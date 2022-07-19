Baseball Glance

All Times EDT East Division W

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 64 28 .696 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13 Toronto 50 43 .538 14½ Boston 48 45 .516 16½ Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 Chicago 46 46 .500 3 Detroit 37 55 .402 12 Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 32 .648 _ Seattle 51 42 .548 9 Texas 41 49 .456 17½ Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½ Oakland 32 61 .344 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 35 .624 _ Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½ Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½ Miami 43 48 .473 14 Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ San Diego 52 42 .553 10 San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½ Colorado 43 50 .462 18½ Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

