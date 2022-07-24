Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
66
31
.680
_
Toronto
53
43
.552
12½
Tampa Bay
52
43
.547
13
Boston
48
48
.500
17½
Baltimore
47
48
.495
18
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|43
|.547
|13
|Boston
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
|Baltimore
|47
|48
|.495
|18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|3
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|.400
|13½
|Detroit
|38
|58
|.396
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|32
|.667
|_
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|13
|Texas
|43
|51
|.457
|20
|Los Angeles
|40
|55
|.421
|23½
|Oakland
|35
|63
|.357
|30
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|39
|.598
|1½
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|9½
|Miami
|45
|50
|.474
|13½
|Washington
|32
|65
|.330
|27½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|43
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|56
|.417
|13
|Chicago
|38
|57
|.400
|14½
|Cincinnati
|36
|58
|.383
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|30
|.681
|_
|San Diego
|54
|43
|.557
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|47
|.505
|16½
|Colorado
|43
|53
|.448
|22
|Arizona
|42
|53
|.442
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Milwaukee 9, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2
Arizona 7, Washington 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 4-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-7), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-1) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.