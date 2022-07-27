Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|32
|.673
|_
|Toronto
|54
|43
|.557
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|45
|.536
|13½
|Baltimore
|49
|48
|.505
|16½
|Boston
|49
|49
|.500
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|45
|.536
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|47
|.510
|2½
|Chicago
|49
|48
|.505
|3
|Kansas City
|39
|58
|.402
|13
|Detroit
|39
|59
|.398
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|53
|45
|.541
|11
|Texas
|43
|53
|.448
|20
|Los Angeles
|41
|56
|.423
|22½
|Oakland
|37
|63
|.370
|28
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|60
|37
|.619
|_
|Atlanta
|59
|40
|.596
|2
|Philadelphia
|50
|47
|.515
|10
|Miami
|46
|51
|.474
|14
|Washington
|34
|65
|.343
|27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|44
|.551
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|47
|.520
|3
|Chicago
|40
|57
|.412
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|58
|.408
|14
|Cincinnati
|37
|59
|.385
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|32
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|55
|44
|.556
|10½
|San Francisco
|48
|49
|.495
|16½
|Arizona
|44
|53
|.454
|20½
|Colorado
|44
|54
|.449
|21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 10, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 8, Boston 3
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Boston (Crawford 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Howard 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 10, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1
Arizona 7, San Francisco 3
Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
