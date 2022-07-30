Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|68
|33
|.673
|_
|Toronto
|55
|45
|.550
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|47
|.530
|14½
|Baltimore
|51
|49
|.510
|16½
|Boston
|50
|51
|.495
|18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|47
|.525
|_
|Cleveland
|51
|48
|.515
|1
|Chicago
|49
|50
|.495
|3
|Detroit
|41
|60
|.406
|12
|Kansas City
|39
|61
|.390
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|35
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|54
|47
|.535
|12
|Texas
|45
|54
|.455
|20
|Los Angeles
|42
|58
|.420
|23½
|Oakland
|39
|63
|.382
|27½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|Atlanta
|60
|41
|.594
|3
|Philadelphia
|53
|47
|.530
|9½
|Miami
|47
|53
|.470
|15½
|Washington
|34
|67
|.337
|29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|44
|.560
|_
|St. Louis
|53
|47
|.530
|3
|Chicago
|41
|58
|.414
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|60
|.400
|16
|Cincinnati
|38
|61
|.384
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|32
|.677
|_
|San Diego
|56
|45
|.554
|12
|San Francisco
|49
|51
|.490
|18½
|Arizona
|45
|54
|.455
|22
|Colorado
|45
|56
|.446
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5
Detroit 4, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 11, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4
San Diego 10, Minnesota 1
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Atlanta (Fried 10-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Washington (Espino 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 8-2) at Miami (López 7-5), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-1) at Colorado (Márquez 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
