Blue Jays face the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Tigers (41-61, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, second in the AL East) Toronto; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -303, Tigers +240; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 2-1. Toronto has... READ MORE

Detroit Tigers (41-61, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -303, Tigers +240; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 2-1.

Toronto has gone 33-21 in home games and 56-45 overall. The Blue Jays are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 41-61 record overall and a 17-34 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 21-45 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 home runs, 41 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .283 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 14-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 5-for-25 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .305 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.