Blue Jays try to end road slide, take on the Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (44-38, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-55, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -184, Athletics +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 28-55 record overall and a 10-29 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 5-15 in games decided by one run.

Toronto has a 44-38 record overall and a 19-20 record in road games. The Blue Jays have gone 33-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has 15 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 9-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .265 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 4-6, .278 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

