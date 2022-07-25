Trending:
Boston 3, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 11:09 pm
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 30 3 6 3
Kwan lf 5 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 0 1 0
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Refsnyder dh 3 1 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 1 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1
Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1
Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 3b 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 1 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 1
Straw cf 4 1 2 0
Cleveland 000 010 000 1
Boston 001 002 00x 3

E_Ramírez (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Bradley Jr. (17), Verdugo (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,2-8 5 3 3 3 3 4
Stephan 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Hentges 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Karinchak 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Boston
Pivetta 5 2-3 7 1 1 3 6
Schreiber W,3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Whitlock S,2-3 2 0 0 0 0 2

Plesac pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:40. A_32,529 (37,755).

Top Stories