Boston 3, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|001
|002
|00x
|—
|3
E_Ramírez (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Bradley Jr. (17), Verdugo (20).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,2-8
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Stephan
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Schreiber W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitlock S,2-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Plesac pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Plesac.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:40. A_32,529 (37,755).
