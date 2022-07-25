Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Cleveland Boston ab

Cleveland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 30 3 6 3 Kwan lf 5 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Refsnyder dh 3 1 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 1 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1 Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 3b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 1 Straw cf 4 1 2 0

Cleveland 000 010 000 — 1 Boston 001 002 00x — 3

E_Ramírez (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 6. 2B_Bradley Jr. (17), Verdugo (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac L,2-8 5 3 3 3 3 4 Stephan 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Hentges 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Karinchak 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4

Boston Pivetta 5 2-3 7 1 1 3 6 Schreiber W,3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Whitlock S,2-3 2 0 0 0 0 2

Plesac pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:40. A_32,529 (37,755).

