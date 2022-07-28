Trending:
Boston 4, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:01 pm
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 1 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 3
Naylor 1b 4 0 2 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 0 0 0 0
Maile c 2 1 0 0 Dalbec 3b-1b 3 0 1 1
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Downs 2b-3b 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 000 100 010 2
Boston 000 003 10x 4

DP_Cleveland 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B_Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR_Ramírez (20), Bogaerts (8). SB_Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie L,7-7 7 6 4 4 1 6
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 2 1
Boston
Crawford 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Diekman W,5-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Whitlock S,3-4 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Crawford (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_2:33. A_32,122 (37,755).

