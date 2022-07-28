Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Cleveland
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Downs 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|Boston
|000
|003
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Cleveland 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B_Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR_Ramírez (20), Bogaerts (8). SB_Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie L,7-7
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Diekman W,5-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitlock S,3-4
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Crawford (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T_2:33. A_32,122 (37,755).
