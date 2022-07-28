Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
2
5
1
1
5
Kwan lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.293
Rosario ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.293
Ramírez 3b
4
1
1
1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|7
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.318
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Sánchez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Downs 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|010_2
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|003
|10x_4
|6
|0
LOB_Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B_Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR_Ramírez (20), off Crawford; Bogaerts (8), off McKenzie. RBIs_Ramírez (80), Bogaerts 3 (42), Dalbec (29). SB_Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Jones, Naylor); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Boston 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Ramírez, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP_Kwan, Bradley Jr..
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 7-7
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|91
|3.24
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.79
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|69
|4.15
|Diekman, W, 5-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.03
|Whitlock, S, 3-4
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0. HBP_Crawford (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T_2:33. A_32,122 (37,755).
