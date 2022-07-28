Trending:
Boston 4, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:00 pm
Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
5
1
1
5

Kwan lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.293

Rosario ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.293

Ramírez 3b
4
1
1
1

Cleveland 000 100 010_2 5 0
Boston 000 003 10x_4 6 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B_Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR_Ramírez (20), off Crawford; Bogaerts (8), off McKenzie. RBIs_Ramírez (80), Bogaerts 3 (42), Dalbec (29). SB_Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Jones, Naylor); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Boston 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Ramírez, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP_Kwan, Bradley Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Cordero).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, L, 7-7 7 6 4 4 1 6 91 3.24
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.79
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crawford 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 69 4.15
Diekman, W, 5-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.03
Whitlock, S, 3-4 2 2 1 1 1 1 27 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0. HBP_Crawford (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_2:33. A_32,122 (37,755).

Top Stories