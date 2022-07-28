Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 1 1 5 Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .285 Naylor 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Maile c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .188 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 3 7 Duran cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .237 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 3 2 1 .318 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .293 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Cordero 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .221 Sánchez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Dalbec 3b-1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .207 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Downs 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154

Cleveland 000 100 010_2 5 0 Boston 000 003 10x_4 6 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Boston 4. 2B_Naylor 2 (17), Cordero (16). HR_Ramírez (20), off Crawford; Bogaerts (8), off McKenzie. RBIs_Ramírez (80), Bogaerts 3 (42), Dalbec (29). SB_Giménez (8), Bogaerts 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Jones, Naylor); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Boston 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Ramírez, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP_Kwan, Bradley Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Cordero).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie, L, 7-7 7 6 4 4 1 6 91 3.24 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.79

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crawford 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 69 4.15 Diekman, W, 5-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.03 Whitlock, S, 3-4 2 2 1 1 1 1 27 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0. HBP_Crawford (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_2:33. A_32,122 (37,755).

