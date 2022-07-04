Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
30
0
2
0
Totals
34
4
11
3
Díaz 3b
4
0
1
0
Duran cf
3
0
0
0
Franco ss
4
0
1
0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Boston
|000
|110
|02x
|—
|4
E_Fleming (1), Crawford (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B_Arroyo (4). HR_Story (13).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beeks
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fleming L,2-4
|5
|
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Faucher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Crawford W,2-2
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Schreiber S,3-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fleming pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Crawford.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:57. A_36,473 (37,755).
