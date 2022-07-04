Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay Boston ab

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 34 4 11 3 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 1 2 1 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Cordero rf 4 0 1 1 Arroyo ss 4 1 2 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0 Boston 000 110 02x — 4

E_Fleming (1), Crawford (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B_Arroyo (4). HR_Story (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Beeks 2 2 0 0 1 2 Fleming L,2-4 5 8 4 3 0 4 Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Davis 2 0 0 0 1 2 Crawford W,2-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 8 Schreiber S,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Fleming pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:57. A_36,473 (37,755).

