Sports News

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 4:51 pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 2 0 2 11
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .317
Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .248
Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 11 3 1 7
Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .319
a-Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .327
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .295
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Story 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225
Cordero rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .259
Arroyo ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .229
Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 2 1
Boston 000 110 02x_4 11 1

a-lined out for Duran in the 7th.

E_Fleming (1), Crawford (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B_Arroyo (4). HR_Story (13), off Fleming. RBIs_Story (53), Devers (46), Cordero (22). CS_Devers (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Franco); Boston 2 (Dalbec 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Boston 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Dalbec. GIDP_Arroyo.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Franco, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks 2 2 0 0 1 2 42 2.55
Fleming, L, 2-4 5 8 4 3 0 4 93 6.17
Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.94
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davis 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 2.30
Crawford, W, 2-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 8 82 5.04
Schreiber, S, 3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.66

Inherited runners-scored_Faucher 3-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP_Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:57. A_36,473 (37,755).

