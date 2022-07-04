Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
2
0
2
11
Díaz 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.283
Franco ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.259
Choi 1b
4
0
0
...
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|3
|1
|7
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|a-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Arroyo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Boston
|000
|110
|02x_4
|11
|1
a-lined out for Duran in the 7th.
E_Fleming (1), Crawford (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B_Arroyo (4). HR_Story (13), off Fleming. RBIs_Story (53), Devers (46), Cordero (22). CS_Devers (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Franco); Boston 2 (Dalbec 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Boston 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Dalbec. GIDP_Arroyo.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Franco, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|2.55
|Fleming, L, 2-4
|5
|
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|93
|6.17
|Faucher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.94
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.30
|Crawford, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|82
|5.04
|Schreiber, S, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.66
Inherited runners-scored_Faucher 3-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP_Crawford.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:57. A_36,473 (37,755).
