Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 2 0 2 11 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Franco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .317 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .248 Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 11 3 1 7 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .319 a-Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .327 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .295 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Story 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225 Cordero rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .259 Arroyo ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .229 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207

Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 2 1 Boston 000 110 02x_4 11 1

a-lined out for Duran in the 7th.

E_Fleming (1), Crawford (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B_Arroyo (4). HR_Story (13), off Fleming. RBIs_Story (53), Devers (46), Cordero (22). CS_Devers (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Franco); Boston 2 (Dalbec 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Boston 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Dalbec. GIDP_Arroyo.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Franco, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks 2 2 0 0 1 2 42 2.55 Fleming, L, 2-4 5 8 4 3 0 4 93 6.17 Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.94

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davis 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 2.30 Crawford, W, 2-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 8 82 5.04 Schreiber, S, 3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.66

Inherited runners-scored_Faucher 3-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP_Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:57. A_36,473 (37,755).

