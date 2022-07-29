Bradley leads Toronto against the New England Revolution

Toronto FC (6-12-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -161, Toronto FC +368, Draw +321; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Michael Bradley leads Toronto into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC. The Revolution are 3-6-6 in conference play. The Revolution rank fourth in the Eastern... READ MORE

Toronto FC (6-12-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -161, Toronto FC +368, Draw +321; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Bradley leads Toronto into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.

The Revolution are 3-6-6 in conference play. The Revolution rank fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 115 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Toronto is 6-10-1 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 30 goals led by Jesus Jimenez with eight.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustavo Bou has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has three assists over the past 10 games.

Jimenez has scored eight goals with two assists for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Andrew Farrell (injured).

Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

