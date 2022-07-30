Brewers seek to continue win streak, play the Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers (56-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-51, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Brewers -106; over/under is 10 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a... READ MORE

Milwaukee Brewers (56-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-51, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Brewers -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 50-51 record overall and a 25-26 record in home games. The Red Sox have hit 100 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 56-44 record overall and a 30-24 record on the road. The Brewers have hit 136 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Christian Yelich has 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .257 for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 13-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .215 batting average, 8.59 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.