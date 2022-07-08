British Open, Yardage and par

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Yardage and par for the Old Course at St. Andrews, site of the 150th British Open to be played July 14-17:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|375
|2
|4
|452
|3
|4
|398
|4
|4
|480
|5
|5
|570
|6
|4
|414
|7
|4
|371
|8
|3
|187
|9
|4
|352
|Out
|36
|3599
|10
|4
|386
|11
|3
|174
|12
|4
|351
|13
|4
|465
|14
|5
|614
|15
|4
|455
|16
|4
|418
|17
|4
|495
|18
|4
|356
|In
|36
|3714
|Total
|72
|7313
