Cabral, Bond spark Galaxy to 2-0 victory over Atlanta United

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.
Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid.
Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of...
READ MORE
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.
Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid.
Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Atlanta United (6-9-6) outshot L.A. 12-10, but the Galaxy had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
Rocco Ríos Novo had four saves for Atlanta.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.