Canada to play Qatar, Uruguay in World Cup warmups at Vienna

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 4:11 pm
TORONTO (AP) — Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.

The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept. 27, both at Vienna.

Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 15 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.

The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept. 27, both at Vienna.

Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 15 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

Canada has faced Uruguay just once, losing 3-1 at Miami in a February 1986 warmup for that year’s World Cup. The Canadian men have never faced Qatar.

