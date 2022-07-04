Trending:
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 10:52 pm
All times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86
Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104
Ottawa 0 3 0 .000 60 72
Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 87 63
BC 3 0 0 1.000 137 49
Calgary 3 0 0 1.000 93 80
Saskatchewan 3 1 0 .750 110 86
Edmonton 1 3 0 .250 83 140

___

WEEK THREE
Thursday’s Game

Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 30, Edmonton 23

BC 44, Toronto 3

WEEK FOUR
Thursday’s Game

BC 34, Ottawa 31

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 29, Hamilton 25

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan 41, Montreal 20

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg 22, Toronto 22

