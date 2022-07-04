Canadian Football League

|All times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|86
|Montreal
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|103
|104
|Ottawa
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|60
|72
|Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|118
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|63
|BC
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|137
|49
|Calgary
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|93
|80
|Saskatchewan
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|110
|86
|Edmonton
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|140
|WEEK THREE
|Thursday’s Game
Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13
Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12
Calgary 30, Edmonton 23
BC 44, Toronto 3
|WEEK FOUR
|Thursday’s Game
BC 34, Ottawa 31
Edmonton 29, Hamilton 25
Saskatchewan 41, Montreal 20
Winnipeg 22, Toronto 22
