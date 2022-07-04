Canadian Football League

All times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86 Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104 Ottawa 0 3 0 .000 60 72 Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 87 63 BC 3 0 0 1.000 137 49 Calgary 3 0 0 1.000 93 80 Saskatchewan 3 1 0 .750 110 86 Edmonton 1 3 0 .250 83 140

___

WEEK THREE Thursday’s Game

Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 30, Edmonton 23

BC 44, Toronto 3

WEEK FOUR Thursday’s Game

BC 34, Ottawa 31

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 29, Hamilton 25

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan 41, Montreal 20

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg 22, Toronto 22

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.