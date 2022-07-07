Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86 Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104 Ottawa 0 3 0 .000 60 72 Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 87 63 BC 3 0 0 1.000 137 49 Calgary 3 0 0 1.000 93 80 Saskatchewan 3 1 0 .750 110 86 Edmonton 1 3 0 .250 83 140

___

Week Four Thursday’s Game

BC 34, Ottawa 31

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 29, Hamilton 25

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan 41, Montreal 20

Winnipeg 23, Toronto 22

Week Five Thursday

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at BC, 7 p.m.

