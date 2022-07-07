On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 11:29 am
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86
Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104
Ottawa 0 3 0 .000 60 72
Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 4 0 0 1.000 87 63
BC 3 0 0 1.000 137 49
Calgary 3 0 0 1.000 93 80
Saskatchewan 3 1 0 .750 110 86
Edmonton 1 3 0 .250 83 140

___

Week Four
Thursday’s Game

BC 34, Ottawa 31

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 29, Hamilton 25

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan 41, Montreal 20

Winnipeg 23, Toronto 22

Week Five
Thursday

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at BC, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|14 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2022 -...
7|14 Executive Briefing Center Tour for the...
7|14 okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories