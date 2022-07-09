Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|86
|Montreal
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|103
|104
|Ottawa
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|73
|100
|Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|118
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|130
|85
|Calgary
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|86
|Saskatchewan
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|139
|99
|BC
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|159
|92
|Edmonton
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|189
___
|Week Five
|Thursday’s Games
Calgary 49 Edmonton 6
Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13
Winnipeg 43, BC 22
|Week Six
|Thursday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.