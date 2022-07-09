Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86 Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104 Ottawa 0 4 0 .000 73 100 Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 5 0 0 1.000 130 85 Calgary 4 0 0 1.000 142 86 Saskatchewan 4 1 0 .800 139 99 BC 3 1 0 .750 159 92 Edmonton 1 4 0 .200 89 189

___

Week Five Thursday’s Games

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

Friday’s Games

Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 43, BC 22

Week Six Thursday’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

