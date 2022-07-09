On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86
Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104
Ottawa 0 4 0 .000 73 100
Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 0 0 1.000 130 85
Calgary 4 0 0 1.000 142 86
Saskatchewan 4 1 0 .800 139 99
BC 3 1 0 .750 159 92
Edmonton 1 4 0 .200 89 189

___

Week Five
Thursday’s Games

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

Friday’s Games

Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 43, BC 22

Week Six
Thursday’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News