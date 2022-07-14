Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 1 2 0 2 45 86 Montreal 1 4 0 2 134 136 Ottawa 0 4 0 0 73 100 Hamilton 0 4 0 0 80 118 West Division W L T Pts PF PA Winnipeg 5 0 0 10 130 85 Calgary 4 0 0 8 142 86 Saskatchewan 4 1 0 8 138 99 BC 3 1 0 6 159 92 Edmonton 2 4 0 4 121 220 two points for a win, one for a tie

Week Five Thursday’s Games

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

Friday’s Games

Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 43, BC 22

Week Six Thursday’s Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

