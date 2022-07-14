Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0
|2
|45
|86
|Montreal
|1
|4
|0
|2
|134
|136
|Ottawa
|0
|4
|0
|0
|73
|100
|Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|0
|80
|118
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|5
|0
|0
|10
|130
|85
|Calgary
|4
|0
|0
|8
|142
|86
|Saskatchewan
|4
|1
|0
|8
|138
|99
|BC
|3
|1
|0
|6
|159
|92
|Edmonton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|121
|220
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Five
|Thursday’s Games
Calgary 49 Edmonton 6
Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13
Winnipeg 43, BC 22
|Week Six
|Thursday’s Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.