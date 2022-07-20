Canadian Football League

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 2 2 0 4 75 110
Hamilton 1 4 0 2 105 141
Montreal 1 4 0 2 134 136
Ottawa 0 5 0 0 96 125
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 6 0 0 12 156 104
Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112
Saskatchewan 4 2 0 8 162 129
BC 3 1 0 6 159 92
Edmonton 2 4 0 4 121 220
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Six
Thursday’s Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23

Week Seven
Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

