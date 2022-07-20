Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|4
|75
|110
|Hamilton
|1
|4
|0
|2
|105
|141
|Montreal
|1
|4
|0
|2
|134
|136
|Ottawa
|0
|5
|0
|0
|96
|125
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|6
|0
|0
|12
|156
|104
|Calgary
|4
|1
|0
|8
|161
|112
|Saskatchewan
|4
|2
|0
|8
|162
|129
|BC
|3
|1
|0
|6
|159
|92
|Edmonton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|121
|220
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Six
|Thursday’s Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19
Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24
Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23
|Week Seven
|Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.