Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 2 2 0 4 75 110 Hamilton 1 4 0 2 105 141 Montreal 1 4 0 2 134 136 Ottawa 0 5 0 0 96 125 West Division W L T Pts PF PA Winnipeg 6 0 0 12 156 104 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 Saskatchewan 4 2 0 8 162 129 BC 3 1 0 6 159 92 Edmonton 2 4 0 4 121 220 two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Six Thursday’s Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23

Week Seven Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.